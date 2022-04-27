“He was the most reliable superstar in the team by like fathoms and fathoms” - Zach Lowe says he finds it hard to pin any blame on former MVP for the Brooklyn Nets’ playoff failure

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who has come under immense criticism in recent days, has been defended by Zach Lowe after the shortcomings of his team's performances against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the postseason.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, writer Zach Lowe spoke about how he finds it hard to put the blame on Kevin Durant's shoulders after the Nets got swept by the Boston Celtics. Zach Lowe said:

"This season of all seasons, though, I find it hard to give an ounce of blame to the guy who showed up, ready to play, played at an MVP level, didn't pout when things weren't going well. Other than when he was injured, he just kept playing and playing, he was the most reliable superstar in the team by like fathoms and fathoms."

Kevin Durant averaged a little over 26 points in the series against Boston, but his shooting splits were atrociously low as he shot below 38% from the field and less than 34% from beyond the arc.

Is Zach Lowe right about Durant's MVP caliber season?

Durant watching his team take on the New York Knicks.

Considered by many as the best player in the game right now, Durant had an incredible season for the Nets. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury just as the Nets were gaining momentum and Kyrie Irving had returned to the lineup. This should have allowed the team time to re-establish chemistry.

Durant finished the regular season averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. He shot 38% from beyond the arc and 52% from the field and also recorded four triple-doubles.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kevin Durant has 19 points at halftime against Milwaukee. The rest of the Nets starting lineup has 17.



Durant entered Friday having outscored the rest of his team's starters in 4 games this season, second only to Stephen Curry (5 games) for most in the NBA.

Durant made a strong MVP case earlier in the campaign, but historically, the team record has played a pivotal role in deciding the MVP.

Durant had that in his favor as the Nets sat second in the Eastern Conference standings. They were only half a game behind the first place Chicago Bulls before he was injured and things spiraled out of control.

Durant held down the fort for Brooklyn without the services of Irving and James Harden, who had fitness issues early on in the season. The increased workload worried many, considering Durant suffered a torn Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals. The injury saw him sidelined for more than a year.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kevin Durant in the 2nd half of Game 2:



0-10 FG

4 turnovers



It's the most FGA without a single make in any half of his entire career (regular & postseason). Kevin Durant in the 2nd half of Game 2:0-10 FG4 turnoversIt's the most FGA without a single make in any half of his entire career (regular & postseason).

While he did have an incredible regular season like Zach Lowe said, Durant and the Nets' season came to a disappointing end after being swept by the Boston Celtics. The suffocating Boston defense constantly double teamed KD and cutting the passing lanes with Jayson Tatum at the forefront of it all.

They also matched him for size and length and were using the physical advantage over the Slim Reaper to rough him up and force him to take contested shots from all over the court.

