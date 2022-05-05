“He is a rental for this fanbase” - Keyshawn Johnson says Lakers Nation doesn’t view 4-time MVP as one of their own

Keyshawn Johnson described LeBron James' tenure with the LA Lakers as a "rental" on Thursday on ESPN's “Keyshawn, JWill & Max.”

Reacting to Stephen A. Smith's opinion that the Lakers, who have limited options to improve their team, should consider trading James, the analyst said:

“There is no strong allegiance to LeBron James in the Lakers fanbase, in the Lakers ownership group. Yes, he is a rental for this fanbase. We appreciate everything that LeBron James has done for the Lakers, but it’s not the same.”

Johnson has a firm grasp on Lakers fans. He grew up in Los Angeles watching the Showtime Lakers and played football at USC before launching his NFL career in 1996.

LeBron James joined the LA Lakers in 2018-19. During his time with the Lakers, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson has been vocal regarding James and most of his actions.

Johnson has also said owner Jeanie Buss' loyalty will sway towards general manager Rob Pelinka before it does towards James. So, his comments come as no surprise.

James' faced the highest point of adversity in his career in his first season in Los Angeles.

After blowing out Golden State on Christmas Day, Los Angeles improved to 20-14, but James sustained the first major injury of his career. His groin injury forced him to miss a then-career-high 17 consecutive games, and the Lakers fell out of playoff contention without him.

The team was unable to recover, finishing 37-45 and failing to qualify for the postseason. It was the first time since 2005 that James missed the playoffs. He had reached the Finals every year since 2010.

LeBron played only 55 games that season, with final averages of 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

The following season provided more adversity, despite the Lakers adding Anthony Davis. On Jan. 25, 2020, James passed team legend Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time regular season scoring list. The following day, Bryant died in a helicopter crash that shook Lakers Nation. James went on to a dominant season, winning the championship and dedicating it to Kobe.

Jay Williams said what James did for Bryant after his death, in fact, gives him a position in Lakers Nation:

“Kobe Bryant passed away; how LeBron James handled that, when he delivered that incredible speech. Let’s remember that he won them a championship off the year that Kobe Bryant passed away. It was an incredible thing, in how he handled that entire adversity moment in the Lakers organization.”

In whichever position one may put James in Lakers Nation, he has still done amazing things for the organization. His time in Miami, which was also a four-season tenure, is still remembered by the city. (Of course, the Miami Heat began in 1988-89 and owe two of their three titles to James. The Lakers are a storied NBA franchise with 17 championships and 62 playoff appearances.)

During his four seasons in Los Angeles, James has averaged 27.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 8.2 apg. Delivering them a championship while bringing the limelight back to Los Angeles was one accomplishment. But as Williams pointed out, James did a wonderful service to Kobe both on and off the court, and Lakers Nation must respect that.

Showing love to the icon that is Kobe is a must when becoming a Laker. But James took it upon himself to go above and show love to a fellow friend and opponent.

