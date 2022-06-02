“He represents sort of the heart and soul of this Warriors team, he has to have that chip on his shoulder” - JJ Redick praises Draymond Green, says the Warriors have taken on his mentality

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was praised for setting the tone for the team by JJ Redick ahead of the 2022 NBA Finals.

On ESPN's "Get Up," former NBA player JJ Redick commended Green's influence on the Warriors. He believes the defensive stalwart is the glue that helps the team function so well. Redick said:

"I just want to comment on Draymond Green, you know, his comments and his personality. He represents sort of the heart and soul of this Warriors team. He has to have that chip on his shoulder.

"This is who he is, this is a reflection of the person and it is a reflection of the who he is as a player and the Warriors have taken on that mentality that he has."

The Warriors, led by Draymond Green, have come out of the Western Conference this season. They make their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years. They will go up against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals starting tonight.

How important is Draymond Green for the Warriors?

Green in action against the Phoenix Suns.

Draymond Green's performances have been flying under the radar for quite some time now. His impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score. However, you understand the quality of the player when you see the Warriors play.

Green finished the regular season averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He put up those numbers while shooting 52.5% from the field and a paltry 29.6% from the perimeter.

Green's 3-point capability is probably the only chink in his armor. He recorded one triple-double and four double-doubles this season for the Warriors.

Draymond Green's ability on the floor is predicated on him playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. The likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson getting so many open shots is because of Green's IQ and his ability to be a floor general for the Warriors.

Draymond can play as a center as well as a forward, allowing Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. This enables him to take advantage of Green's speed and versatility.

Green is also one of the best defenders in the league and was arguably the best defender in the game this season alongside Rudy Gobert. He has quick hands and incredible footwork, allowing him to maneuver and break up opposition plays.

He is also a very good perimeter defender and is reliable when it comes to grabbing rebounds. Given his size and stature, he is more than capable of going up against opposing centers.

Draymond Green is an incredible player that every great team would love to have. The intangibles he brings to the roster are also underrated, and he has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty.

