“He is to me the most revered athlete ever” – NBA analyst correlates Steph Curry’s impact to Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki, expects dramatic farewell on retirement as Warrior

Steph Curry entered the league with shooting as his primary skill. The Golden State Warriors drafted the Baby-Faced Assassin without knowing that he'd be one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

Steph Curry's influence in basketball is seen on a global scale. During pickups, little league tournaments and Pro-Am games, players right now aren't shy in shooting from near halfcourt. Today, players are more focused on working on their shooting than any other skill. Even NBA bigs have added consistent outside shots, making them more lethal on the offensive side.

Steph Curry has changed the way the game has been played. He led in transforming the Warriors into legitimate contenders. It will be a bittersweet moment for basketball fans when Father Time finally catches up to Curry.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears perfectly sums up what it would be like to see the four-time champion's last moments with an NBA jersey.

"I think he's one of them people like Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Dik Nowitzki, that plays an entire career and gets whatever." Spears said.

Steph Curry Nation @StephNationCP



on Steph's relationship with the Bay Area



"When [Steph] Curry is in his last days, there will be a lot of tears from Warriors fans. He is, to me, the most revered [Bay Area] athlete ever... I see him finishing his career there." @MarcJSpears on Steph's relationship with the Bay Area "When [Steph] Curry is in his last days, there will be a lot of tears from Warriors fans. He is, to me, the most revered [Bay Area] athlete ever... I see him finishing his career there."@MarcJSpears on Steph's relationship with the Bay Area 💛💙https://t.co/BdhDoXQy3b

Speaking about Curry's status with the Golden State Warriors, Spears said:

"I think when Curry is in his last days, there will be a lot of tears from Warriors fans. He is, to me, the most revered athlete ever... I see him finishing his career there. I see him living in the Bay (Area). And I see him impacting Oakland for many decades to come."

Even though Steph Curry still has a lot left in the tank, it would be great to see him appreciated right now.

Steph Curry already has a Hall of Fame career

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, one must have a great list of awards and accomplishments. Also, if an athlete has revolutionized the sport, his case for making it to the Hall of Fame is even greater.

Looking at Curry's accomplishments, it's well decorated. From MVPs to championships and All-Star selections, he has it covered. Curry is a two-time MVP, four-time champion, eight-time All-Star, the first Western Conference MVP and an eight-time All-NBA. It's a testament to how great a player he is. Additionally, he's the all-time leader in three-pointers made, and it looks like he's not done yet.

Curry also holds the record for having the most three-pointers made per game at 3.7. He set the record for having the most three-pointers made in a single season with 402 back in the 2015-16 season. He also holds the record for having the most three-pointers made in the NBA Finals.

Retirement won't happen anytime soon for Steph Curry. But with his stacked resume, the superstar deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame immediately.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar