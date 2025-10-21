  • home icon
  "He was the ringleader slandering Kyrie's name" - NBA fans clown Stephen A. Smith for shocking U-turn on Kyrie Irving's COVID vaccine take

"He was the ringleader slandering Kyrie's name" - NBA fans clown Stephen A. Smith for shocking U-turn on Kyrie Irving’s COVID vaccine take

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 21, 2025 03:01 GMT
"He was the ringleader slandering Kyrie's name" - NBA fans clown Stephen A. Smith for shocking U-turn on Kyrie Irving’s COVID vaccine take. [photo: @kyrieirving/IG, @stephenasmith/IG]

Stephen A. Smith was one of Kyrie Irving’s biggest and most vocal critics when the NBA star refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Via “First Take” in October 2021, the sports talk show host called Irving’s vaccine stance “flat-out stupid.” Smith claimed that the Nets were left hanging because Irving didn’t want to take the jab.

In the “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” show, Smith did a U-Turn, praising Irving’s “foresight.” Smith lauded Irving for his vaccine stance.

Fans reacted to Stephen A. Smith admitting he was wrong about Kyrie Irving:

“Get this dude outta here man. He was the ringleader slandering Kyrie's name.”
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

One fan commented:

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City released a mandate requiring athletes to take the vaccine. Irving refused to take the shot, which prevented him from practicing with the Brooklyn Nets and playing in home games.

In September 2021 on “Stephen A’s World,” Smith urged the Nets:

“Trade him! If he ain't gonna take the vaccine and can't play half your home games, trade him.”
Stephen A. Smith added that while Kevin Durant and James Harden took the vaccine for the team, Kyrie Irving never gave in. For Smith, the Nets’ chances of even competing for the playoffs took a big hit because of Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated.

Fast forward four years, Robert Kennedy Jr., who heads the Department of Health and Human Services, has doubted the vaccine’s efficiency to save lives. He reportedly cancelled $500 million funds allocated for mRNA vaccines, which are used to combat Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Stephen A. Smith once told Kyrie Irving to retire

Kyrie Irving entered free agency in the offseason of 2023, sparking speculations about his next team. Irving told his fans on Instagram Live to stop “paying attention” to analysts discussing his basketball future.

Stephen A. Smith responded on ESPN’s “Get Up”:

“Respectfully, to Kyrie Irving, who doesn’t want us talking about him, don’t play basketball. … “Nobody’s talking about his personal life. … Nobody’s talking about all the things he’s gotten himself involved with. If you don’t want us to talk about you as a basketball player, quit, because we’re going to talk about you.”

Irving eventually signed with the Dallas Mavericks where he has been a pillar of consistency and good behavior. Smith’s criticism of the electric point guard has also softened. Two years after urging Irving to retire, Smith has nothing but praise for the 2016 NBA champ.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
