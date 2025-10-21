"He was the ringleader slandering Kyrie's name" - NBA fans clown Stephen A. Smith for shocking U-turn on Kyrie Irving’s COVID vaccine take

Stephen A. Smith was one of Kyrie Irving’s biggest and most vocal critics when the NBA star refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Via “First Take” in October 2021, the sports talk show host called Irving’s vaccine stance “flat-out stupid.” Smith claimed that the Nets were left hanging because Irving didn’t want to take the jab.In the “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” show, Smith did a U-Turn, praising Irving’s “foresight.” Smith lauded Irving for his vaccine stance.Fans reacted to Stephen A. Smith admitting he was wrong about Kyrie Irving:“Get this dude outta here man. He was the ringleader slandering Kyrie's name.”Rob Johnson @RobEJohnsonJrLINK@TheDunkCentral @7PMinBrooklyn @kyriecenterig Get this dude outta here man. He was the ringleader slandering Kyrie's name.One fan said:Scope360 @Scope360JournalLINK@TheDunkCentral @7PMinBrooklyn @kyriecenterig this the most dramatic apology since tristan thompson’s IG storyAnother fan added:Loveless @LovelessEntLINK@TheDunkCentral @7PMinBrooklyn @kyriecenterig You spent weeks discussing Kyrie’s personal choices and went as far as to say he should retire. You don’t get to back track now without an actual apology for the shit you tried to pull. Kyrie is a good brother because he should’ve sued your ass for defamation of character.One more fan continued:Bobby Foster 💭🎬 @iambobbyfosterLINK@TheDunkCentral @7PMinBrooklyn @kyriecenterig Notice how he said conspiracy theories and not proof. 🤡One fan commented:William M @williammmmcLINK@TheDunkCentral @7PMinBrooklyn @kyriecenterig I think letting him say shit like this like we should just sweep it under the rug is pathetic. He spent almost a whole season trying to ruin Ky's career and now you just get to say all is good?? Nah.At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City released a mandate requiring athletes to take the vaccine. Irving refused to take the shot, which prevented him from practicing with the Brooklyn Nets and playing in home games.In September 2021 on “Stephen A’s World,” Smith urged the Nets:“Trade him! If he ain't gonna take the vaccine and can't play half your home games, trade him.”Stephen A. Smith added that while Kevin Durant and James Harden took the vaccine for the team, Kyrie Irving never gave in. For Smith, the Nets’ chances of even competing for the playoffs took a big hit because of Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated.Fast forward four years, Robert Kennedy Jr., who heads the Department of Health and Human Services, has doubted the vaccine’s efficiency to save lives. He reportedly cancelled $500 million funds allocated for mRNA vaccines, which are used to combat Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses.Stephen A. Smith once told Kyrie Irving to retireKyrie Irving entered free agency in the offseason of 2023, sparking speculations about his next team. Irving told his fans on Instagram Live to stop “paying attention” to analysts discussing his basketball future.Stephen A. Smith responded on ESPN’s “Get Up”:“Respectfully, to Kyrie Irving, who doesn’t want us talking about him, don’t play basketball. … “Nobody’s talking about his personal life. … Nobody’s talking about all the things he’s gotten himself involved with. If you don’t want us to talk about you as a basketball player, quit, because we’re going to talk about you.”Irving eventually signed with the Dallas Mavericks where he has been a pillar of consistency and good behavior. Smith’s criticism of the electric point guard has also softened. Two years after urging Irving to retire, Smith has nothing but praise for the 2016 NBA champ.