"He a robot, man...he can do whatever he wants to" - Malik Monk in awe of the level LeBron James has maintained this season despite his age

LeBron James will turn 37 in a few days and yet he still continues to inspire awe and admiration among opponents and teammates alike. Playing in his 19th season, the four-time MVP is averaging 26.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists, numbers which are basically his career norms. James’ almost clockwork production throughout the years has certainly not gone unnoticed.

Malik Monk, LeBron James’ teammate, is just the latest to heap praise on the 17x All-Star for his brilliant play this season. In a postgame interview after the LA Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets, Monk found what he’s witnessing almost unbelievable.

Here’s what the 23-year Laker had to say about LeBron James’ latest performance (via Harrison Faigen:)

"He a robot, man...he can do whatever he wants to."

LeBron James had another terrific night, finishing with 39 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals. He shot 14-25 from the field, including 3-9 from rainbow territory. Despite the loss, he ended with a +9 net rating for the game.

More than the numbers he put, LeBron James’ value was even more pronounced when left the floor for a breather. The Brooklyn Nets’ lead ballooned to 23 points, the highest in the game as King watched from the sidelines. Dave Fizdale’s squad looked lost in the minutes that James left.

With LeBron James back on the court, the LA Lakers mounted a huge rally that almost got them the win. Unable to rally his team to victory, James left for the locker room as the seconds winded down. Despite the loss, it was clear that the second-oldest Laker was by far the best on the roster.

The recent masterclass that LeBron James displayed was just the latest in a string of mind-boggling performances considering his age. Following his latest output, he is now the all-time leader in points scored in Christmas games. He passed the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, for the honor.

In the last five games, the future Hall-of-Famer has been on a tear. He is putting up 31.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.6 steals. The numbers are insane on their own, but watching the LA Lakers play, they take on a bigger significance.

Can LeBron James sustain this level of play throughout the season?

LeBron James' minutes and workload two months into the season could cost the LA Lakers their title hopes.

If LeBron James wants to get back to the playoffs, he has no choice but to continue piling up unreal numbers. It has already become painfully clear to opponents that the King is still Hollywood’s best player despite players in their prime like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

The King’s greatness demands that he plays at the same level he is currently playing. He has played every position this season, including center, just to keep the LA Lakers in playoff contention afloat. Health could be the only reason that will stop him from sustaining this level of play.

LeBron James is averaging 36.9 minutes this season, the most he has had since the 2017-18 campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He won't mind the minutes and the workload, but the Lakers badly need others to step up. They can’t afford to overtax their best player just to keep their playoff bid alive.

