“He should be in his room with his lights out” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo asks Kevin Durant why he’s bothered by Charles Barkley’s comments, says KD is a follower, not a leader

Kevin Durant found himself in the national spotlight after the Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. As a player who has been so dominant in the playoffs throughout his career, Durant struggled against the imposing Celtics defense.

He averaged 26.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game against Boston. But he also averaged 5.3 turnovers while shooting 38.6%, including 33.3% from 3-point range.

After the sweep, Durant responded to comments made by NBA legend Charles Barkley. During TNT's "Inside the NBA," Barkley pointed out that life is tougher when you're the "bus driver" for a team. Durant took to social media to respond.

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Chris Russo weighed in on the Durant-Barkley feud, saying that Durant should be focused on things other than the comments?

"He should be in the room with the lights out basically upset. ... Why is he wrapped up in what Barkley said? He just got swept. That's the last thing he should worry about."

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant looks to bounce back next year

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

The exchange between Charles Barkey and Kevin Durant had fans buzzing. Durant has never been afraid to respond to any critics, and this was just another example.

After entering the season as a favorite to make it to the NBA Finals, it turned out to be a disaster of a season for Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Nets team throughout the season, including the Kyrie Irving vaccination situation and the trade involving former Nets teammate James Harden.

After a quick exit in the first round of the playoffs, Brooklyn will bear monitoring throughout the offseason. Brooklyn has one of the most dangerous players in NBA history in Durant, but the team is going to need to make some moves to get back on the right track.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Rob Perez @WorldWideWob it’s ok to defend yourself, but the mistake KD made was doing this in the morning and giving Inside time to prepare. they have an army of producers experienced in the art of pettiness. theyre going to be in photoshop all day. those stage directors probably setting up for a band. it’s ok to defend yourself, but the mistake KD made was doing this in the morning and giving Inside time to prepare. they have an army of producers experienced in the art of pettiness. theyre going to be in photoshop all day. those stage directors probably setting up for a band. An army of producers against the god. Just Another Tuesday twitter.com/worldwidewob/s… An army of producers against the god. Just Another Tuesday twitter.com/worldwidewob/s…

One situation will be Kyrie Irving, a seven-time All-Star. The guard has a player option heading into the summer and could be in line to negotiate an extension with the Nets.

Brooklyn went 44-38 this season, finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference. A 3-17 swoon triggered by Durant's knee injury in January sabotaged what had been a strong start, despite the drama with Irving and Harden.

Durant will be 34 when the next season starts.

