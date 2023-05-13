"He’s 38 Jordan can’t do this"- NBA fans hail LeBron James as he reaches his 12th Conference Finals in 20 year career

LeBron James proved his critics wrong once again after leading the LA Lakers to the conference finals with a 4-2 series win over the defending champions. James went off for a postseason-high 30 points in LA's 122-101 closeout Game 6 win at home on Friday.

James shot 10-of-14, also recording nine rebounds and nine assists. The Lakers needed that from him to put away a gritty Golden State Warriors team who was potent to make a 3-1 comeback if they stole Game 6 on the road.

However, James willed the Lakers to a win, leading them to their second conference finals under his tenure. It's been a remarkable turnaround for LeBron and the Lakers this season. They started 2-10 and were given a 0.3% chance to make the playoffs this year. The Lakers were 25-30 before the trade deadline, placed 13th in the Western Conference.

However, their trade deadline day additions turned them into the best defensive team in the league. After the deadline, the Lakers boasted an 18-9 record, the best in the Western Conference. LeBron James dealt with some injuries but was phenomenal otherwise in his 20th season.

He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 50.0%. James made his 19th All-NBA team. He is now set to play his 12th conference finals.

Fans online hailed "King James" for his stellar longevity and another deep playoff run after he put the Warriors away on Friday. One fan wrote:

"He’s 38 Jordan can’t do this"

More reactions followed:

GOAT James @BronToAD @TheHoopCentral So we gonna get the same energy for Steph losing this series in terms of his legacy with Bron drastically outplaying him in the closeout game? Just curious @TheHoopCentral So we gonna get the same energy for Steph losing this series in terms of his legacy with Bron drastically outplaying him in the closeout game? Just curious

Jesse Spagnuolo @jessespagnuolo9 @TheHoopCentral those little 12 yearvold curry stans all over this app thought they were coming back because a tik tok dog said so @TheHoopCentral those little 12 yearvold curry stans all over this app thought they were coming back because a tik tok dog said so 😭😭😭

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Warriors: “We don’t need KD to beat a healthy LeBron team!”



LeBron: Warriors: “We don’t need KD to beat a healthy LeBron team!”LeBron: https://t.co/671TYU7xK9

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron ends the corgi's streak LeBron ends the corgi's streak 😅 https://t.co/ySTkdDeZDV

Terry Gomez @TerryGomezLV @ComplexSports Sources say Draymond is in the parking lot, crying trying to get KD on the phone @ComplexSports Sources say Draymond is in the parking lot, crying trying to get KD on the phone

LeBron James has been calculative in the 2023 NBA playoffs

LeBron James has generally been the go-to guy on a nightly basis in the playoffs during his previous postseason runs. That has changed this season with the LA Lakers. The 38-year-old has been calculative in his approach, not trying to force things during a game.

He has let the game come to him, which has taken some by surprise. It's only fair, considering he is in his year 20 and has arguably the best-supporting cast he has had in his career. Having a co-star of Anthony Davis' caliber has also helped James in choosing him on and off-ball activity.

Game 6 against the Warriors was a perfect example of LeBron James showing everyone he can still take over games if needed. The Lakers needed a special effort to put away an experienced team like the Warriors from their superstars.

James looked more active than he has in these playoffs so far on Friday, controlling the game with the ball in his hands more than usual. He has allowed the players around him to play with more freedom, which is the best way to maximize the Lakers' elite depth.

