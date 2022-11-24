Patrick Beverley is having the worst season of his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers signed him during the offseason. They hoped he'd be a great addition, but things haven't worked out well.

The veteran point guard is arguably the worst offensive player in the league. While his defense has been decent, his latest on-court altercation hasn't helped his case.

Nick Wright, a popular NBA analyst, doesn't think Beverley should even be in the league.

"I’ve said it for years and I will say it again: There’s no reason for Patrick Beverley to be in the league," Wright tweeted. "None whatsoever. A blight on the sport."

The NBA analyst used to be a big fan of the point guard when he played for the Houston Rockets. However, things have changed, and Beverley's production has drastically decreased.

Patrick Beverley may be the worst player in the NBA

Throughout 14 games in the 2022-23 season, Beverley has averaged a career-low 4.1 points per game. His shooting percentages are desperately low as he's converted only 26.6% of his total field goals.

In his defense, the Lakers didn't sign him for his offensive game. Beverley is a defensive-minded guard, which is why he received a contract from the team. Unfortunately, his cons outweigh his pros.

Out of all the players who have taken 30 or more shots in the league this season, Beverley has the third-worst shooting percentage. Only Davon Green (23.3%) and Malaki Branham (26.5%) are worse than him.

For the first time in his career, the veteran point guard has a PER of under 10. Before the Lakers, his lowest PER was 11.3 in his third season in the NBA. This year, however, his PER is only 5.3.

Beverley has been awful on offense so far in the season (Image via Getty Images)

While he's been decent on the defensive end of the floor, the truth is that Patrick Beverley is a huge liability while he's on the court.

Before joining the Lakers, he was a 37.8% career 3-point shooter. Unfortunately, he's converted only 23.8% of his long-range shots this season, so he's not even able to provide spacing for the team.

Will Beverley and Lakers bounce back?

The Lakers are one of the worst teams in the league this season with a 5-11 record. However, they will have a chance to bounce back in their next two games and get closer to a .500 record.

Beverley and the Lakers will have to do a better job (Image via Getty Images)

The Lakers will have back-to-back games in San Antonio against the Spurs. Considering that the Spurs are also one of the worst teams this season, the Lakers could end up winning both games.

They will then play two games at Crypto.com Arena before traveling to Milwaukee to open their six-game road trip.

