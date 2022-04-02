“He’s able to read all of the criticism… and still go out there and play ball to his optimal level” - Chris Broussard believes Kevin Durant’s actions on social media are not a sign of weakness

Kevin Durant got into it with sports analyst Nick Wright on social media after the Brooklyn Nets' overtime loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Their Twitter beef caused a stir in the NBA community. But TV personality Chris Broussard commended Durant's ability to respond to criticisms on social media and still deliver on the basketball court.

KD has always been super active on social media, and rumor has it that he has created burner accounts so he can express himself more without any remiss. Thursday's 120-119 loss was a nerve-wracking game, with Durant double-teamed for the better part of it. In the wake of that disappointment, he came online to see that he was called the second-best by Wright and got upset.

On "First Things First," Broussard jokingly welcomed Wright to the NBA media on the show. He then explained what he thinks of Durant's outspoken nature on social media.

"A lot of people look at KD's actions on social media and the fact that he responds to media members, random people, 14-year-olds in study halls, whatever it may be, he responds to them on social media, Broussard said. "They look at it as a sign of weakness or sensitivity. I don't look at it that way.

"Overall, I don't look at it as a sign of weakness that Kevin Durant does this. I actually think it's the opposite, because he's able to read all of the criticism, all of the negative things people say to him – as well as the positive, of course – and still go out there and play ball to his optimal level. Everyone can't do that.

"He's a kid of that generation. He grew up on social media, responding to everybody, always on his phone, and he enjoys it. He's actually DM'd me once that he enjoys the back-and-forth. So, I don't think it's a weakness. The fact that he can still go out and ball, that's a strength."

It takes a special level of concentration and an incredibly thick skin to take all of the criticism and continue to perform at a high level.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have a 3-3 record in their last six games

Kevin Durant (7) and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets had high hopes for the rest of the season, especially with Kyrie Irving being allowed to play home games. Unfortunately, the gap from a 3-17 tailspin is too much to provide for a thrilling ending to snare a high seed. Instead, the Nets are battlling to get the best position they can in the play-in tournament.

Brooklyn, the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks all have 40-37 records. Because of tiebreakers, Brooklyn is eighth, Charlotte ninth and Atlanta 10th. No other team can enter the play-in tournament.

It has been a rollercoaster season for the Nets, who traded James Harden at the trade deadline and had to play without KD and Kyrie Irving for extended periods. However, they have their superstars together once again and will be looking to get back into championship contention.

