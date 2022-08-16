“He’s been able to remain unscathed by the level of criticism LeBron has got” - Shannon Sharpe says Kevin Durant’s retirement rumors are a bad look for him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been making the airwaves all summer long. The most recent rumor is that Durant would rather retire than play for the franchise again. However, KD was quick to shut down these claims on Twitter. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," former NFL player Shannon Sharpe said he never believed that KD would retire.

Sharpe also said this is a bad look for Durant as he is shifting blame to others for the franchise's failures since his arrival.

"I don't believe that Kevin Durant is going to retire. I believe he's just making it as uncomfortable as he possibly can on the Brooklyn Nets, so that they can get him the hell up out of town," Sharpe said.

"This makes KD look bad because for the longest time he’s been able to remain unscathed by the level of criticism LeBron has got because all 'he wanted to do was hoop. KD is not like LeBron, a defacto GM.' It's a bad look for him and it's looking worse."

KD was pivotal in the Nets' decision to sign Deandre Jordan to a large contract in 2019. Durant and Kyrie Irving also signed off on the franchise firing Kenny Atkinson and hiring Steve Nash as the coach. However, these decisions have resulted in only one postseason series win over three years.

Kevin Durant's 2021-22 season for the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant had an incredible season for the Brooklyn Nets before injuring his knee. The injury came at the worst possible time as the Nets gathered steam and Kyrie Irving's return as a part-time player. Durant remaining healthy would have helped the team re-establish chemistry.

Durant finished the regular season averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc and 51.8% overall. He has recorded four triple-doubles and 18 double-doubles. These numbers testify to the sniper-like ability of the Slim Reaper.

With Ben Simmons acquired on trade deadline day for James Harden, the Nets were in prime position to mount a championship challenge. However, that did not come to fruition. The Boston Celtics swept Kevin Durant and company in the first round.

Durant endured the worst postseason of his career. His shooting splits were at an all-time low. The Slim Reaper shot less than 40% from the field and less than 34% from the perimeter. The Boston Celtics' suffocating defense caused trouble for Durant.

