“He’s actually talking noise… He’s not going anywhere” - Kendrick Perkins says he’s waiting for Steph Curry to outperform Ja Morant

Ja Morant has outplayed Steph Curry in almost every facet of the game in the series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. That may soon change as the next two games will be at the Chase Center, home of the team from the Bay Area.

Morant scored a jaw-dropping 47 points in Game 2 where he scored the Grizzlies' last 15 points. Following his exploits, the basketball world is waiting for “Chef Curry’s” response. The young and brash first-time All-Star, who has thrown the gauntlet at the Warriors' two-time MVP, is waiting for the fun to start.

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, like the rest of the NBA, can’t wait for an explosion from the league’s deadliest shooter:

“There's pressure on Steph to rise to the occasion and actually match Ja Morant. Because Ja Morant is not only giving him the work right now, but he’s actually talking noise with it. He’s telling Steph Curry, ‘This is gonna be fun.’ And he’s not going anywhere.”

Perkins also stressed that Steph Curry is not getting outplayed by someone that’s more physically imposing than him. Ja Morant and the Warriors’ best player are nearly mirror images in height and build. Morant, though, is more athletic and more than a decade younger.

That should not be reason enough why Curry has been left in the dust in the first two games of the series. Here’s what Kendrick Perkins is expecting out of this matchup:

“So the same way we are watching CP3 school Luka Doncic? This is what I’m expecting Steph Curry, a veteran, a guy that’s been there before, to at least show up and do the job at least one of these games. I'm waiting on him to outperform Ja Morant in one of these games. And so far, in two games, he hasn’t done that.”

Game 3 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors tips off at 8:30 PM Eastern time. The basketball world awaits in suspense and anticipation of what magic Steph Curry can conjure against Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant is making a statement against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant has always insisted that he’s one of the best point guards in the NBA, a recognition that almost always falls on Curry. This season, the 22-year-old third-year player made it to his first All-Star as a starter and is looking for more.

Against the legendary Warriors, Morant is putting up insane numbers. He’s averaging 40.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 3.0 steals in Games 1 and 2. That’s almost a 40-point triple-double average against a defense that’s solely geared towards stopping him.

Even more mind-boggling is the way Morant outshot Steph Curry in the first two games. Morant is hitting 46.8% from the field, including 39.1% from beyond the arc. Contrast that to Curry’s 42.2% and 34.8% and Morant’s insane play really stands out.

The “Baby-Faced Assassin” is too good of a shooter to contain in three straight games. He may find his shooting touch in Game 3 and that's when the fun really starts.

