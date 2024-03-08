"He’s not afraid of anyone" - Anthony Edwards earns praise from Timberwolves security after epic shot block on Pacers

Anthony Edwards continues to showcase this season why he's one of the future faces of the NBA. Following his impressive 44-point outing against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, along with an electric game-saving block, has garnered praise from fans and the media. Interestingly, writer Hanif Abdurraqib reported that Minnesota Timberwolves security has not seen many stars like Edwards.

When the lights shine brightest, not every NBA star can handle that much attention and pressure on the basketball court. However, since his first year in the league, Anthony Edwards has already shown how much he wants it and the responsibility that comes along with it.

"I've seen a lot of NBA guys up close, and not everyone has it, you know? He's just got it. ... He's not afraid of anyone in front of him. You win championships with those kinds of guys. You get banners up there with those kinds of guys."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Following an impressive showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Team USA, Anthony Edwards' confidence has skyrocketed this year, which has benefitted his team's chances of winning. Not only has he shown his growth offensively, but he has also stepped up immensely in being a reliable defender and playmaker.

As Edwards continues to improve each season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, this season is a prime example of him slowly maturing into a complete NBA superstar, devoid of many missing components to his game.

Anthony Edwards talked about his game-saving block on Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith

Following the 113-111 win on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers, Anthony Edwards was all smiles as he talked about his game-saving block over Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith's lay-up attempt.

"I think I hit my head on the rim," Edwards said. "It's hurting real bad and I land on my wrist, I mean, you know. I saw him in the lane, I knew he was going for the lay-up and I was like, 'Nah I'm going to get this.' I ain't never done that highlight in my life."

Expand Tweet

Before the block, Edwards only went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line, giving the Minnesota Timberwolves a two-point lead. With a chance to send the game to overtime, Aaron Nesmith had the chance to do so with a lay-up and Rudy Gobert only lurking from behind.

However, to make up for his missed free throw, Anthony Edwards timed his jump perfectly to block Nesmith's shot, just in time before it hit the board. It was the perfect way to cap off one of Edwards' most impressive outings this season, especially as he previously tweaked his ankle during the first quarter.

With the absence of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, it was necessary for Edwards to step up to the challenge, put his team on his back and lead them to victory.