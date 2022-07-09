“He’s not afraid of the stage” - 10x All-Star calls Luka Doncic one of the best players in the world, says he’s very unselfish

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has high praise for his star player, Luka Doncic. Kidd recently appeared on NBA Today with presenter Malika Andrews and former players Matt Barnes and Richard Jefferson.

The Mavs came off a great season as they reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time since their historic 2011 playoff run.

Kidd, who was also a part of the 2011 championship squad, has helped coach a young Mavs team to reach their first conference finals appearance. Leading their group is the three-time All-Star and generational talent, Luka Doncic.

In just four seasons, he has already exhibited his incredible talent to lead a team. Now with a new coach, Doncic managed to lead the Mavs to a 50-32 record during the season. It was the first time Jason Kidd had a chance to coach him and he had this to say about Doncic.

“He’s not afraid of the stage,” Jason Kidd compliments Luka Doncic's confidence in himself.

"He's gonna have the ball the last six minutes or the last three minutes. But I want to be able to use him behind the defense, and I thought he accepted that role for us." Kidd said when asked about his strategy that helped Doncic.

Jason Kidd expressed his awe at Luka's talents that the Mavs are trying to capitalize on. The Mavericks were still able to hold off other teams in the tough Western Conference despite Tim Hardaway Jr.'s injury. He suffered a fractured foot back on January 25th and wasn't able to make a return during the playoffs.

Still, there were players who stepped up big time for the Mavs. Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie and even Dorian Finney-Smith were able to contribute enough to help Luka Doncic. Their season ended in a Game 5 loss against the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic was able to turn things around in just one season

After Rick Carlisle stepped down as the Mavs' head coach, the front office went on to hire Jason Kidd to take on the coaching reigns. Midway through the season, they traded away star forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards.

In exchange, they got Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. It worked out well for the Mavs as they needed another playmaker to help Luka run the offense. In the past, we would often see Luka Doncic make plays on the fly to run the offense.

Now, with another backcourt playmaker, Luka can just concentrate on getting his points.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington, league sources say. The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington, league sources say. Dallas has spent this entire deadline day trying to find a home for Porzingis' considerable contract, league sources say, and they have struck a deal with the Wizards to send the oft-injured big man to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… Dallas has spent this entire deadline day trying to find a home for Porzingis' considerable contract, league sources say, and they have struck a deal with the Wizards to send the oft-injured big man to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s…

Now one knows what's in store for the Mavs this upcoming season, but it looks exciting. After getting eliminated, they quickly got to work and added a frontcourt player, Christian Wood, who could compliment Luka Doncic's style of play. Add to that, they signed veteran center JaVale McGee to strengthen their frontcourt presence.

The Dallas Mavericks are going to make some noise this upcoming season.

