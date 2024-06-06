"He's almost as big as the entire boat" - Fans drop hilarious reactions as Nikola Jokic's rafting video surfaces

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets failed to defend their 2023 NBA championship when they lost 98-90 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7. “The Joker” and his teammates looked ready to send the Wolves home for the second straight season after an impressive first half. Anthony Edwards and Co., however, wouldn’t be denied, surging to the win in the next 24 minutes.

With his 2023-24 campaign over, the reigning MVP is back in Serbia, getting much-deserved rest. Even non-basketball fans have become interested in Jokic’s months outside of the NBA. Last year, he was almost a weekly spectacle with his adventures, often with teammate Aaron Gordon.

A few weeks after the Nuggets’ loss to the Timberwolves, Nikola Jokic is having a blast with friends and family. In one of the clips of his offseason, he is seen enjoying water rafting with his brothers and friends.

Rafting seems to be on Nikola Jokic’s bucket list in the offseason. Last year, he was also in Tara, Bosnia to enjoy the same adventure. A clip of the Nuggets big man doing a flip quickly became viral. This year’s edition didn’t have that daring, at least in the one shown above.

Nikola Jokic’s summer will not be as long due to the 2024 Olympics

Nikola Jokic’s summer will not be as long as the one he enjoyed in 2023. This year, Serbia will be competing in Paris in the 2024 Olympics. “The Joker” begged off from joining last year’s FIBA World Cup, a tournament the Serbians finished as runners-up to Germany.

The Olympics will be a different story as Nikola Jokic is expected to spearhead Serbia’s quest to bring home the gold. Jokic last campaigned with the national team in 2016 in Rio where his country ended with the silver medal. They lost to the Kevin Durant-led Team USA 96-66.

Jokic and the Serbians will get an early look at the star-studded American team in this year’s basketball games in Paris. They are in Group C with the favorites to win the gold medal and will go up against LeBron James’ squad in the group stage.

Nikola Jokic is enjoying his short offseason. In a few weeks, he will likely train with his Serbian teammates for the biggest basketball tournament in 2024.