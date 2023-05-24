“He’s not an alpha” - JJ Redick’s harsh criticism of Anthony Davis following Lakers’ sweep

The sports media world has been buzzing this week about the LA Lakers after they crashed out of the Western Conference finals in a sweep. Many are speculating what moves the Lakers may make this offseason and if they have enough on their roster to win another title.

Former NBA player and analyst JJ Redick went on ESPN’s Get Up to share his comments on the current narrative surrounding Anthony Davis. Some in the media are wondering if the Lakers can win with Davis as their No. 1 option. Redick said that Davis is not the type of player who can carry a team:

Get Up @GetUpESPN



—@jj_redick "No matter how much we try to make Anthony Davis into this alpha, that's not who he is. He's a fantastic basketball player, an All-NBA player, an All-Defensive player, he's not an alpha." "No matter how much we try to make Anthony Davis into this alpha, that's not who he is. He's a fantastic basketball player, an All-NBA player, an All-Defensive player, he's not an alpha."—@jj_redick https://t.co/4Ic8d04fW7

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No matter how much we try to make Anthony Davis into this alpha, that's not who he is. He's a fantastic basketball player, an All-NBA player, an All-Defensive player, he's not an alpha."

Is criticism of Anthony Davis fair?

Many are saying LeBron James is still the best player on the Lakers despite his age. Redick says this should not be used as a criticism of Anthony Davis.

“No matter how hard we try to spin the narrative. That is not who he is. He is awesome but that is not who he is,” Redick said. “The fact that he is not the best player on the Lakers, that speaks more to LeBron not being human than anything else.”

Redick went on to say the criticism of Davis is unfair because he lost to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. He thinks anyone would be dominated in the way Davis and the Lakers were in the conference finals. Redick said:

“The fact is he lost to the best basketball player in the world. The Lakers lost to the best basketball player in the world. They lost to the best duo in the world."

Redick is referencing the duo of Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic tormented the Lakers defense in the series. The big man posted three triple-doubles in four games.

LAbound @LAbound2 Zach Lowe gets it man



The media narrative surrounding Anthony Davis is complete garbage because it largely amounts to boxscore watching on the offensive end



Lowe is generally considered one of the very best basketball minds in the world and I’m happy to see him call out BS Zach Lowe gets it man The media narrative surrounding Anthony Davis is complete garbage because it largely amounts to boxscore watching on the offensive endLowe is generally considered one of the very best basketball minds in the world and I’m happy to see him call out BS https://t.co/R41LKW0BRI

He scored at least 20 in all four games, averaging 27.8 points per game. He shot 50.6% from the field and 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets now await the winner of the Eastern Conference finals. Meanwhile, the Lakers will await James’ decision to retire or return and move toward a crucial offseason.

Poll : 0 votes