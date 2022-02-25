"He's always been able to pass like this" - Klay Thompson offers wholesome praise for Steph Curry's season-best 14-assist game vs Portland

Steph Curry didn't let the All-Star break get in the way of him doing his thing.

Curry tallied a season-best 14 assists as the Golden State Warriors steamrolled the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Thursday night. Curry also had 18 points in the contest, which saw Golden State hand a 37-point defeat (132-95) to their opponents.

Curry's backcourt partner and the other half of the 'Splash Brothers' duo, Klay Thompson, wasn't surprised by the 33-year-old superstar's ball-handling during the game. Speaking to the media during the post-game interaction, Thompson spoke about Curry's passing ability:

"I think this is something that he's always done... I've played with the guy 10 years now. He's always been able to pass like this. Just his scoring is so good it can get overlooked sometimes."

When asked how important it was for the team's point guard to be a good passer, Thompson likened Steph Curry to a quarterback in a football game. He said:

"It's incredibly important for your point guard to make the right reads. It's like a quarterback on a football field. He sees the game better than almost anybody."

Steph Curry's pre-game outfit goes viral

Earlier, Steph Curry had already set the internet ablaze with his pre-game outfit. Curry came wearing a The Matrix-meets-The Blade outfit that sent social media into a frenzy.

Following his double-double and the Warriors' lopsided win against the Trail Blazers, Curry told the media about his outfit:

"I was feeling good coming out of the All-Star break so I wanted to show out a little bit. Don’t expect that every game, though."

It is worth recalling that Curry had a memorable 2022 All-Star weekend. Not only was he among the 75 players honored at half-time, he also made 16 three-pointers in the All-Star game on Sunday (February 20).

This was the most ever by a player in any NBA game. Curry's 16 triples and solitary two-point shot helped him tally 50 points for Team LeBron, who came away with a three-point win (163-160) against Team Durant.

This was Curry's eighth All-Star appearance. He is the NBA's all-time leading scorer from three-point range in both the regular season and playoffs, as well as the two combined. Curry is also leading the league in triples this season.

