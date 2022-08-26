“He’s annoying… Put him on a top scoring guard, he’s a pain in the butt” - NBA analyst likes Patrick Beverley’s move to LA Lakers, believes a big trade is on the horizon

NBA analyst Colin Cowherd applauded the LA Lakers for trading for Patrick Beverley, providing several reasons why it was the right move. He believes the veteran guard will come in handy in the playoffs, and there could be a big move coming in for the 17-time champions.

On his podcast, Cowherd said:

"Playoff games, he can be a big-time player. He's annoying, he's been to big playoff games and he matters. You can put him on a top-scoring guard. He's a pain in the butt."

Cowherd heaped praise on Beverley's defensive skillset and compared him to impact-making defenders like Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman:

"He's a disruptor. There's a Rodman quality in there. There's the Draymond quality, where on the floor, you put him on one of their better players, he's a pain in the butt."

The Lakers desperately needed a player with Beverley's skills last season. After moving on from defensive stalwarts like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso, they struggled on defense.

Beverley is also a solid leader who can bring the energy needed to the locker room. He was crucial in helping the LA Clippers become contenders. Plus, he is coming off a remarkable year in Minnesota, where he helped them make their first playoff appearance in four years.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins The Minnesota Timberwolves are going to make the playoffs and be a hard out for any team they play against! That Pat Bev leadership got Towns playing like an MVP candidate! Already got a 50 piece and counting. Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… The Minnesota Timberwolves are going to make the playoffs and be a hard out for any team they play against! That Pat Bev leadership got Towns playing like an MVP candidate! Already got a 50 piece and counting. Don’t mind me tho and Carry on…

Colin Cowherd believes the LA Lakers will continue to improve their roster after adding Patrick Beverley

With LeBron James signing his extension, the LA Lakers have the license to maximize their chances as contenders over the next two seasons. They are expected to do everything possible to improve their roster around LeBron and Anthony Davis.

Beverley's addition is a testament to that, and it's speculated that more moves could follow.

"I don't think they're done," Colin Cowherd said. "I mean, folks, camp hasn't opened. We still got camp, trade deadline in Feburary. They're gonna make moves. This feels like the move before the big move."

The Lakers may not be able to land Kyrie Irving this offseason. According to reports, the Brooklyn Nets have told interested parties they intend to keep the All-Star guard. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has rescinded his trade request, so Brooklyn will likely run it back with their current team.

The Lakers could still secure a package featuring Buddy Hield and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. They make the most sense for LA, considering their roster fit. Hield adds perimeter shooting, a glaring weakness, while Turner provides rim protection and a stretch five to space the floor for James and Davis.

Russell Westbrook would move to the Pacers in this deal. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley will secure the starting point guard role with Hield as his backcourt partner, and Turner can slot in as the starting center. Defensively, the Lakers might have the same impact they did in 2019-20 and 2020-21 if they get this deal done.

