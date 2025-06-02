"He's back hating again": Fans react as Noah Lyles clears the air on Anthony Edwards beef over Adidas drama

Shortly after the 2024 Olympics, Anthony Edwards' name was brought up by track and field champion Noah Lyles in a not-so-flattering way. Recently, Lyles attempted to clear the air on his so-called beef with his fellow Adidas star — but some fans were not having it.

Ad

On the May 31 episode of Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast, Lyles explained that his non-attendance at a 2023 Adidas event was not because of resentment towards Edwards, who'd gotten a signature sneaker ahead of him. According to Lyles, it was a scheduling conflict that prevented him from attending the event.

"It didn't work because I was doing a fashion walk with Hugo Boss, and there was no way I was gonna be able to make it back to do that," Lyles told Newton. "So I didn't show up."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Despite Lyles' explanation, fans appeared to take Edwards' side in this particular matter:

"He's back hating again," one fan commented on Instagram.

One online user claims that Noah Lyles is "back hating" Anthony Edwards. Credit: The Score/IG

"This is giving 'WNBA should make as much money as NBA' vibes," another fan commented.

Ad

"Yall ever heard of a Noah Lyles fan?..." another fan asked.

"Ant plays a sport you can casually wear shoes from, nobody is showing off track spikes," another fan pointed out.

"This guy still talking?" another fan wondered.

"If they ain't calling, Make your own shoe jive turkey," another fan suggested.

Fans take Anthony Edwards' side despite an explanation from Noah Lyles. Credit: The Score/IG

To date, Edwards has not publicly commented on the words and the behavior of Lyles. It's likely, of course, that Edwards' mind is preoccupied with matters like getting the Timberwolves over the hump, after Minnesota lost in the Western Conference Finals yet again.

Ad

Anthony Edwards opens up on mindset after WCF loss: "'Hurt' is a terrible word to use"

After the Wolves' Game 5 loss to the OKC Thunder in the conference final, Edwards was asked how he felt after coming up short of the NBA Finals for a second consecutive year. The two-time All-Star responded by offering his perspective on Minnesota's playoff exit.

Ad

"It's exciting. for me. I'm 23, I get to do it a whole bunch of times," Edwards said. "'Hurt' is a terrible word to use. I'm good."

Expand Tweet

Edwards added that he did feel bad about letting veteran teammate Mike Conley down, as Ant-Man's backcourt running mate has yet to reach the NBA Finals up till the tail end of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.