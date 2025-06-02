"He's back hating again": Fans react as Noah Lyles clears the air on Anthony Edwards beef over Adidas drama

Shortly after the 2024 Olympics, Anthony Edwards' name was brought up by track and field champion Noah Lyles in a not-so-flattering way. Recently, Lyles attempted to clear the air on his so-called beef with his fellow Adidas star — but some fans were not having it.
On the May 31 episode of Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast, Lyles explained that his non-attendance at a 2023 Adidas event was not because of resentment towards Edwards, who'd gotten a signature sneaker ahead of him. According to Lyles, it was a scheduling conflict that prevented him from attending the event.
"It didn't work because I was doing a fashion walk with Hugo Boss, and there was no way I was gonna be able to make it back to do that," Lyles told Newton. "So I didn't show up."
Despite Lyles' explanation, fans appeared to take Edwards' side in this particular matter:
"He's back hating again," one fan commented on Instagram.
"This is giving 'WNBA should make as much money as NBA' vibes," another fan commented.
"Yall ever heard of a Noah Lyles fan?..." another fan asked.
"Ant plays a sport you can casually wear shoes from, nobody is showing off track spikes," another fan pointed out.
"This guy still talking?" another fan wondered.
"If they ain't calling, Make your own shoe jive turkey," another fan suggested.
To date, Edwards has not publicly commented on the words and the behavior of Lyles. It's likely, of course, that Edwards' mind is preoccupied with matters like getting the Timberwolves over the hump, after Minnesota lost in the Western Conference Finals yet again.
Anthony Edwards opens up on mindset after WCF loss: "'Hurt' is a terrible word to use"
After the Wolves' Game 5 loss to the OKC Thunder in the conference final, Edwards was asked how he felt after coming up short of the NBA Finals for a second consecutive year. The two-time All-Star responded by offering his perspective on Minnesota's playoff exit.
"It's exciting. for me. I'm 23, I get to do it a whole bunch of times," Edwards said. "'Hurt' is a terrible word to use. I'm good."
Edwards added that he did feel bad about letting veteran teammate Mike Conley down, as Ant-Man's backcourt running mate has yet to reach the NBA Finals up till the tail end of his career.
