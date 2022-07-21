“He’s barely made it out of the first round without LeBron James” - Former NBA champion believes Kyrie Irving wants to reunite with LeBron James because he played his best basketball with him

Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the NBA. He has been in the league since 2011, performing at a high level. In his eleven-year career, Irving has played for three different teams. However, his best stint came when LeBron James was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The two were pivotal in the team's 2016 NBA championship run. But three years into their partnership, Irving left the organization to join the Boston Celtics.

Since then, Irving hasn't had the same success. The seven-time All-Star joined forces with Kevin Durant as part of the Brooklyn Nets. But he hasn't been able to win a championship there either.

After splitting with King James, the pair may reunite. Irving has been in multiple trade rumors involving the LA Lakers. On ESPN's "The Get Up," Kendrick Perkins said:

"I see Kyrie Irving trying to get to LA to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you know why, because Kyrie Irving played his best basketball with LeBron James at a consistent and elite level and he knows that he hasn't won anything without LeBron James, hell he's barely made it out of the first round without LeBron James at times."

The show debated whether or not players care about their legacy. Former NFL player Ryan Clark believes they don't. Kendrick Perkins opposed that, stating that current trades indicate players care about their legacy.

Players now have the power to determine where their future will be. Kevin Durant and Irving are some of the biggest stars in the league. They continue to advocate for what is best for themselves.

Will Kyrie Irving's trade to the LA Lakers materialize this offseason?

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Irving opted into the final year of his contract. However, since doing so, he has been in trade talks. The LA Lakers have been the frontrunners to acquire him.

LeBron James reportedly wants to team up with Irving. Any deal between the teams would likely involve Russell Westbrook. Westbrook underperformed for the Lakers last season.

Coach Darvin Ham has heaped high praise on Russell Westbrook. Yahoo Sports reported that James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis recently discussed their commitment to the team.

