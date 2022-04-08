“He’s becoming Michael Jordan, meaningless games, scoring a lot of points… Steph Curry sees LeBron’s drowning” - Colin Cowherd on Steph Curry’s reaction to LeBron James’ comments

LeBron James' recent comments about playing with Steph Curry were mentioned Thursday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

LeBron James becoming Michael Jordan; playing meaningless games to chase points

Colin Cowherd said:

“LeBron is trapped. They got no trade pieces. No picks. He’s becoming Michael Jordan: meaningless games, scoring a lot of points, end of his career.

"Steph Curry’s like, ‘I can still win titles. I got a great GM. I got a great roster. We got picks. We got trade assets. We got Jordan Poole, an emerging star. I got Klay, Draymond, Wiseman.’ Steph Curry sees LeBron’s drowning, and he’s not going to throw him a life preserver.”

The LA Lakers (31-48) are in 11th place in the Western Conference entering Thursday night's game at the Golden State Warriors. Their 121-110 loss Tuesday night to the Phoenix Suns removed them from playoff contention.

A clip of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” was posted Tuesday night, with James talking about who he would want to play with in the future. During the clip, James answered:

“Steph Curry is the one I want to play with. … I love everything about that guy. When he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena.”

After hearing about the comments, Curry shut down James’ interest in playing together. Curry said:

"Well, (James) got his wish. He's picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now. I'm good right now."

Cowherd said Curry’s response is because is aware of James' situation and as no interest in being his savior.

Golden State is a title contender with picks and plays for their future. Why would Curry jeopardize something like that for a player he has only shared the floor with twice? No matter how much fun the two may have had in the last two All-Star games, their interest still lies within their own teams.

Cowherd also said Curry has already worked with an elite player like James, when Kevin Durant was on Golden State. KD left the Warriors after playing with them from 2016-2019, a decision many judged him harshly for.

Cowherd said:

“Steph has watched KD leave him. KD this morning is every bit as good as LeBron or better. How’s that going? So, don’t kid yourself. Steph’s a tiger. And Steph’s looking at Kevin Durant and LeBron James on any given night, as good as anybody in the league, and they’re both drowning.”

KD and the Brooklyn Nets (42-38) are eighth in the Eastern Conference. Although his squad is doing better than LeBron’s, the Nets are still far behind where most assumed they would be.

The Warriors (50-29), on the other hand, are third in the Western Conference. If Curry can return from his foot injury, the team could make a finals run.

Curry may not be specifically noticing James’ career turning into the ending of Michael Jordan’s, but Cowherd’s comments are accurate nonetheless.

James is second in the league in scoring average, but the Lakers have been eliminated from the postseason. He is averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Most would regard James’ scoring average as something to celebrate, but it has rather turned into quite the opposite.

Many are scorning James for choosing a scoring role over a leadership role. The public is starting to perceive him as chasing points over wins. That narrative has only grown after James' decision to sit out of the Phoenix Suns game.

There has been trouble in Los Angeles all season, and the coaches, general manager and James could not figure it out. The Lakers now stand with a burnt season and no future.

