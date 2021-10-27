"He’s our best guy in terms of attacking the rim" - Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins finally having a big night this season

Andrew Wiggins finally had his first 20-point game of the season for the Golden State Warriors in a 106-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had nothing but praise for Wiggins, who has had a slow start to the season.

In a postgame interview, Kerr stressed that the team needed the aggressiveness of Wiggins. Kerr described Wiggins as the Golden State Warriors' best attacker in 'attacking the rim'. Wiggins relentlessly attacked the paint in the final quarter of the game.

Praising Wiggins for his performance, Kerr said:

“He really scored well for us, going to the rim. We needed that aggression. He’s our best guy in terms of attacking the rim, and getting into the paint. We needed that tonight," Kerr said.

Andrew Wiggins finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists. It is Wiggins' current season-high after scoring 12, 17 and 17 points in the Golden State Warriors' first three games. Last season, Wiggins averaged 18.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Andrew Wiggins stellar in offense, defense in Golden State Warriors' comeback win over Oklahoma City Thunder

In their win over the OKC Thunder, the Warriors were down for most of the game. Stephen Curry was defended by the Thunder defense very well in the second half, so it was up to the other players to step up.

Andrew Wiggins was one of those players, as he played great in offense and defense. He bagged six points, three assists and a steal in the fourth quarter. Wiggins also played amazing defense on the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who only shot four times in the fourth quarter despite finishing the game with 30 points.

“Wiggs was great at both ends. He did a good job on Shai. Once Shai got going, he (Wiggins) had some good possessions against him, trying to pressure him,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the Thunder game.

Andrew Wiggins was definitely one of the best defenders of the Golden State Warriors last season. He has improved under the tutelage of Draymond Green, and he is expected to continue that trend this season.

