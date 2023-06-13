"He's the best player"- Michael Malone hails Nikola Jokic as the new King of the NBA after winning his first Finals MVP

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone declared Nikola Jokic as the best player in the NBA after the latter claimed his first finals MVP award. Jokic averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game against the Miami Heat, helping the Nuggets clinch their maiden championship.

Jokic produced one of the most stellar playoff runs by a player in league history, and Malone couldn't help by heaping praise on the two-time MVP during the team's celebrations on Monday night. Here's what the seasoned head coach said (via NBA on TNT):

"On the basketball court, he's proven time and time again that he's the best player in the NBA. He's our MVP, we love him, and we're thankful that he's wearing a Nuggets uniform."

Nikola Jokic has arguably been the best player, but a lack of playoff success in 2021 and 2022 saw critics question his status. However, with a championship win under his belt, there's not much one can dispute. Jokic was the Nuggets' best player by a mile in the playoffs and was decisive in nearly every game.

The "Joker" finished the postseason as the first player to lead every major statistical category, totaling 600 points, 269 rebounds and 190 assists.

Nikola Jokic inspires Denver Nuggets comeback in series-clinching Game 5 win

The Denver Nuggets faced a stern test against the Miami Heat in Monday's Game 5. The Heat were the better team for most of the first half after they led by 10 points at one stage. Miami entered the break with a 51-44 lead and looked in control. However, Nikola Jokic ensured the second half belonged to the Nuggets.

He tallied 19 of his 28 points and eight of his 16 rebounds in the second half alone. Jokic shot 8-of-10 from the field in that stretch, turning the game in the Nuggets' favor, helping them clinch a 94-89 win. In a game where none of his teammates with at least 10 attempts shot better than 42%, Jokic made 75.0% of his shots. Along with 28 points and 16 rebounds, he also tallied four assists.

NBA @NBA Nikola Jokic is presented with the Bill Russell Trophy as the 2022-23 #NBAFinals MVP Nikola Jokic is presented with the Bill Russell Trophy as the 2022-23 #NBAFinals MVP 👏 https://t.co/enfQxUJzZx

The "Joker" has ensured he plays winning basketball by involving his teammates in the game, but he hasn't hesitated to be aggressive as he did in Game 5, with others having an inefficient night.

That's what made Nikola Jokic such a threat in these playoffs and helped him earn the tag of the best player in the league. It will be the Nuggets' biggest strength in the coming years too.

