"He's better than Bronny James" - NBA insider teases LeBron James potentially eyeing to team up with son Bryce James before retiring

LeBron James said in November 2024 that it would be “cool” to play with his youngest son, Bryce James. The four-time MVP already made history with his oldest son, Bronny James, this season as the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. King James could add a layer to that historical feat by waiting for the now Sierra Canyon senior to turn pro.

Ad

Rachel Nichols had this to say in the latest episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd about the 40-year-old veteran’s future:

“Now, you’ve got his younger son Bryce, who is going to Arizona next year and then potentially in the league the next year. There’s a lot of people who think he’s better than Bronny was at that age and maybe he’s gonna stick around. … What if because Luka’s on this team, LeBron can extend his career a few years? What if he gets two more?”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The arrival of Luka Doncic in February has seemingly re-invigorated LeBron James. With the Slovenian on the team, James has another elite superstar who has proven to be a franchise player. The NBA’s all-time career points leader can take a step back and let Doncic carry the team while creating more history.

Bryce James recently committed to play for Arizona next year. If he follows the one-and-done route of older Bronny James, he could join the 2027 NBA draft. Only time will tell if the four-time NBA champ will wait for his youngest son to join him in the pros.

Ad

LeBron James and wife, Savannah James, watched Bryce James win a state championship in March

Last month, LeBron James, with wife Savannah James and daughter Zhuri James, went to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Jameses attended the state championship showdown between Bryce James’ Sierra Canyon and Stockton Lincoln.

The senior basketball star had a rough night but helped the Trailblazers to a 58-53 win. Late in the game, the NBA superstar could be seen celebrating after Sierra Canyon made a key basket to seal the win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bryce James finished the game with three points on 1-for-9 shooting. He got a big hug from his parents following the fiercely contested showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More