"He's better than Bronny James" - NBA insider teases LeBron James potentially eyeing to team up with son Bryce James before retiring

LeBron James said in November 2024 that it would be “cool” to play with his youngest son, Bryce James. The four-time MVP already made history with his oldest son, Bronny James, this season as the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. King James could add a layer to that historical feat by waiting for the now Sierra Canyon senior to turn pro.
Rachel Nichols had this to say in the latest episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd about the 40-year-old veteran’s future:
“Now, you’ve got his younger son Bryce, who is going to Arizona next year and then potentially in the league the next year. There’s a lot of people who think he’s better than Bronny was at that age and maybe he’s gonna stick around. … What if because Luka’s on this team, LeBron can extend his career a few years? What if he gets two more?”
The arrival of Luka Doncic in February has seemingly re-invigorated LeBron James. With the Slovenian on the team, James has another elite superstar who has proven to be a franchise player. The NBA’s all-time career points leader can take a step back and let Doncic carry the team while creating more history.
Bryce James recently committed to play for Arizona next year. If he follows the one-and-done route of older Bronny James, he could join the 2027 NBA draft. Only time will tell if the four-time NBA champ will wait for his youngest son to join him in the pros.
LeBron James and wife, Savannah James, watched Bryce James win a state championship in March
Last month, LeBron James, with wife Savannah James and daughter Zhuri James, went to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Jameses attended the state championship showdown between Bryce James’ Sierra Canyon and Stockton Lincoln.
The senior basketball star had a rough night but helped the Trailblazers to a 58-53 win. Late in the game, the NBA superstar could be seen celebrating after Sierra Canyon made a key basket to seal the win.
Bryce James finished the game with three points on 1-for-9 shooting. He got a big hug from his parents following the fiercely contested showdown.
