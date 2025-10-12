"He's better than Cooper Flagg" - NBA fans lose it as Pacers guard Johnny Furphy baptizes OKC defender with vicious slam

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 12, 2025 01:41 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers-Media Day - Source: Imagn

Indiana Pacers fans have reason to worry about the upcoming season, as the team's cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton is out for an extended period and Myles Turner has departed for the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the preseason has given this fanbase a reason to be optimistic about the future.

On Saturday, young guard Johnny Furphy went viral with a slam dunk in the Pacers' preseason contest against the OKC Thunder. In this clip, Furphy evades multiple Thunder defenders and throws the ball down with authority.

Pacers fans went wild on social media as they reacted to Furphy's thunderous dunk.

"Johnny Furphy is better than Cooper Flagg. There, I said it. Spread the word," one fan tweeted.
It's been a tough road for Furphy in terms of standing out in the NBA. Back in the 2024 NBA draft, the former Kansas Jayhawk was selected 35th overall by the San Antonio Spurs. Furphy would then be traded on the same night to the Pacers for FC Barcelona guard Juan Núñez, who was selected right after him in the second round.

Playing behind Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, and Ben Sheppard in the Pacers' wing rotation, Furphy struggled to get playing time this past season. In 50 games off the bench, he played just 7.6 minutes a game and averaged 2.1 ppg and 1.4 rpg.

The preseason, of course, is meant to provide reserve players like Furphy an opportunity to get noticed and possibly earn more minutes. Displays of athleticism just like his vicious dunk on Saturday might make the Pacers coaching staff reconsider his playing time.

Pacers guard Johnny Furphy leaves preseason game due to injury

Unfortunately, Furphy didn't get to finish the Pacers- Thunder preseason game this weekend, as he sustained a left ankle sprain during this contest.

The Pacers confirmed on their official X account that Furphy would not be returning to action against OKC.

"Injury Update: Johnny Furphy (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight's game against the Thunder," the Pacers tweeted.

The Pacers went on to pick up their first win in their 2025 preseason by turning back the Thunder 116-101.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

