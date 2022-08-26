“He’s better at defending than anybody the Lakers currently have” - NBA analyst likes the LA Lakers’ acquisition of former All-Defensive player, says he’s exactly what Darvin Ham wants

The LA Lakers acquired the services of former Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley and traded Talen Horton-Tucker to the Jazz in the process. His signing birthed lots of reactions on both sides of the divide. Shannon Sharpe is the latest NBA analyst to react to the news of the trade.

The co-host of the Undisputed show expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating that he likes the deal a lot. He admitted that while the guard is not entirely as great as he used to be defensively, he is better than anyone the Lakers currently have.

He also went on to claim that the 34-year-old is exactly what coach Darvin Ham is on the lookout for on the roster. Sharpe feels a lot more confident about the Lakers with Beverly's basketball IQ and defensive intensity on display for the franchise.

"I like the deal a lot," Sharpe stated. "I don't believe Patrick Beverley is the defender he once was, but he's better at defending than anybody the Lakers currently have...

"What Pat brings to the table is exactly what Darvin Ham is looking for. A defensive intensity, a defensive mindset and a role player that understands his role and is willing to master that."

Patrick Beverley spoke about his trade to the LA Lakers to existence

Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates after recording a steal against the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter during a Play-In Tournament game at Target Center on April 12, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves won 109-104 to advance to the NBA Playoffs.

The 2022-23 NBA season saw Patrick Beverley represent the Minnesota Timberwolves and his passion was visible every night. He finished the season with a career-high of 4.6 assists and 0.9 blocks per game.

The phenomenal trade that ended with the Utah Jazz trading their amazing center Rudy Gobert landed Beverley with the franchise. The Jazz, however, traded the guard to the LA Lakers in exchange for the 21-year old Talen Horton-Tucker.

In an ESPN broadcast, Beverley spoke about the importance of people like himself on the roster. He claimed that the LA Lakers needed him and that with him on the roster, the Lakers will surely make it to the Playoffs Semifinals.

"If I was a free agent and I'm playing for the Lakers, we're going to the playoffs," Beverley said. We're going to the Western Conference Finals."

Edited by Arnav Kholkar