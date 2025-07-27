"He's beyond better than Bronny": Fans debate as Dwyane Wade's son lights up Miami league with explosive dunks

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire, lit up the Miami League on Saturday with his explosive dunks. It caused fans to debate over Zaire's potential as he continues to prepare to enter the NBA.Overtime posted a clip of the guard in action during the Miami Pro League.&quot;I’m so happy I got to film bro again 🤞 @zaire@miamiproleague,&quot; Overtime wrote on Instagram on Saturday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWade pulled off dunks, showcased his 3-point shooting and scored on layups. Fans reacted to his talents in the comments section.&quot;Just warming the engine back up fr ‼️,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Our boy out there hoopin hoopin,&quot; another fan said.&quot;@miamiheat need to stop playing n sign him let him do what his dad did for us,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Was glad to see brah on the court again,&quot; expressed a fourth.Fans comment on Zaire Wade's highlight reel (Source: Instagram/Overtime)Some debated over his preparedness for the NBA, and said he was better than Bronny James.&quot;He’s beyond better than Bronny. Don’t know why he ain’t in the league,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;I never understood how he not getting not burn but Bronny is 🤦🏽‍♂️ sh*t is wild to me,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;So he’s not better than Bronny?&quot; another fan wrote.Fans compare Zaire Williams to Bronny James (Source: Instagram/Overtime)Despite suiting up with James at Sierra Canyon High, Zaire took a different path. Instead of taking the traditional route and play in the NCAA, he decided to join the G-League after high school. Zaire suited up for the Salt Lake City Stars for two seasons.However, injuries hampered his development, and a year later, he joined the Cape Town Tigers. He is now a free agent and is carving his way to the league.Dwyane Wade sends love love-filled message to his son on his birthdayDwyane Wade's son, Zaire, continues to watch NBA games after his father's time with the Miami Heat. He in on the path to potentially enter the league, and earned a love-filled wish from Dwyane on his birthday.&quot;23. We celebrate my YNG 👑 on his day. 23 years ago you came into this world and changed my life forever, you made me feel something that made me wanna be the best version of me. Enjoy Wade County tonite🫡 ZWade I love you!&quot; Dwyane wrote on Instagram on Feb. 4. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZaire was eligible to join the NBA draft since he was 19 but never declared.