"He's the biggest fly in the ointment" - Skip Bayless tears through Russell Westbrook's performances, wonders what could have been had LA Lakers traded him for John Wall

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook and his chaotic season has continued to be scrutinized by the media and has come under immense criticism all season long.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, sports media personality Skip Bayless lambasted Russell Westbrook and believes the Lakers are a better team without him. Bayless said:

"The problem with Russ is he is so psychologically devastating to a basketball team now because I've never seen a phenomenon like this, he is clearly a slam dunk first ballot hall of famer, just as a solo act stat machine. He is also a complete and utter disaster that is so hilarious to watch that you'd laugh if it wasn't so sad for your Lakers."

Shannon Sharpe also chimed in with his opinion of the Lakers being stuck with Russell Westbrook and his mammoth salary. Sharpe said:

"The Lakers don't have a choice. Once the trade deadline passed and Russ was still on their roster, what else could they do? They're stuck with Russ and that's what happens when you get a guy that only you want."

How can the Lakers win with Russell Westbrook?

Westbrook against the Atlanta Hawks

It is not an exaggeration to say that Russell Westbrook has been a major impediment in the Lakers' strive for success this season, but what should not be mistaken is that he is not the only problem with this roster.

For starters, Westbrook and his turnovers have been a major problem this season as the sheer pace the guard plays with is too much for the oldest roster in the league to handle. This has led to Westbrook turning the ball over four times a night. He has also blown wide open dunks and layups this season, not to mention his shooting struggles from the perimeter and the line.

The only way forward for the Lakers seemingly is to put Westbrook on the bench and as part of the rotation as he can be the primary ball handler and orchestrate the offense coming off the bench, with LeBron James not on the court. This would allow you to surround him with bonafide shooters and space the floor better. But this would also mean Westbrook taking a seat in the final moments of the game.

The former OKC Thunder superstar was signed to ease LeBron James' work load but has ended up needing more from King James.

As things stand, the Lakers are stuck with Westbrook but have a shot at moving him on in the summer. Until then, coach Frank Vogel has a lot to think about in terms of how to deploy Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis.

