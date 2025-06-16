“He’s the boss right now”: Kevin Durant's dad confirms discussion with NBA superstar about his next blockbuster move

Though their relationship was rocky early in his life, Kevin Durant has been able to rekindle things with his father over the years. Heading into an important summer, Wayne Pratt gave a simple response when asked about his son's next move.

As KD's name continues to swirl in trade rumors, the former MVP being dealt this summer seems like a foregone conclusion. Along with numerous teams reportedly having interest, the superstar forward laid out a handful of teams he'd prefer to end up on. Those being the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

Ahead of what could be a busy summer, Pratt made an appearance on Ethan Thomas' "The Rematch" show. When asked what role he plays in Durant's decision-making these days, his father admitted to having a hands-off approach. Pratt will offer advice when called upon, but at the end of the day, KD is the one calling all the shots.

"He is the boss right now. He runs KD enterprise," Pratt said (Timestamp 30:24). "I'm just giving my thoughts on it. He takes my thoughts, he sits down, he prays on it, he sleeps on it, and then he'll come up with the decision that's best for him."

For now, all Pratt and Durant can do is wait and see where the Phoenix Suns decide to ship the All-Star forward to.

Wayne Pratt played supportive role in Kevin Durant's biggest NBA career move

As Pratt mentioned with Thomas, he has always been willing to lend advice when Kevin Durant asked for it. No matter the situation, he's always been in his corner. This was fully apparent back in 2016 when KD made a decision that turned him into one of the NBA's biggest villains at the time.

Upon entering free agency, Durant left the OKC Thunder to join forces with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Seeing that the franchise was already ready-made to win a championship, Durant was met with endless backlash for his decision. However, despite what the outside world thought, his father couldn't have been more proud.

In an interview following Kevin Durant's bold free agency decision, Pratt was asked his thoughts on his son joining the Warriors. He felt the move displayed his growth from a maturity standpoint.

“It was growth as a man,” Pratt said. “The majority of decisions that were made for Kevin were made by me or his mom. This time it was made by him using all the information that he gathered. He came up with a logical decision. To me as a father and a husband and a man, it was good to see him make a man decision.”

As everyone knows, going to Golden State worked out well for Kevin Durant. In his short time there, he collected a pair of championships and Finals MVPs.

