“He’s burned both of those bridges” - Charles Barkley slams Ben Simmons for frustrating both Philadelphia 76ers teammates and fans

The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons episode was seemingly on its way to an amicable ending when the All-Star guard eventually reported back to work just before NBA training camp ended. Somehow, the opposite has happened. It all went downhill starting the moment Simmons joined the team for practice.

Former Philadelphia 76ers great and now TNT analyst, Charles Barkley pointed out that Ben Simmons had irrevocably destroyed the most meaningful relationships he should have kept.

During a discussion on TNT about the Simmons-76ers situation, Barkley said:

"There are only two bonds in pro sports: the locker room and the fans. He’s burned both of those bridges."

Previously, there was still hope that the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons could have some sort of a truce before ultimately getting what they both wanted. In a dream scenario, the 76ers would get the kind of haul that President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey would consider for the mercurial Australian. Simmons could also fulfill his desire to get out of Philadelphia.

The way things have gone, Ben Simmons might be able to have his desired change of scenery. But the Philadelphia 76ers may just have to accept the fact that Simmons’ value is not going to change anytime soon following the petulant and almost disrespectful way the 25-year old refused to join a defensive drill.

The Philadelphia 76ers had no choice but to suspend him for the team’s regular-season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans which they won. He has since complained of back tightness and will not be joining team activities to recuperate.

Ben Simmons' actions will only gain him the ire of teammates who have publicly supported him before and inflame the despise of the fan base even more.

Should the Philadelphia 76ers just take their lumps and trade Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers may just have to face the music and trade Ben Simmons as soon as possible.

At this stage, trading Ben Simmons will be the best option for the Philadelphia 76ers. He has become such a distraction that his status as a member of the franchise is already causing the team more harm than good.

Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand should just cut bait and get the most out of the situation. It’s not like they did not try to resolve the drama to the best of their abilities. Morey, however, has reiterated that he will not back down and will be willing to let this drag on for another four years.

The Philadelphia 76ers, minus Ben Simmons, have already shown better camaraderie, particularly in the game against the New Orleans Hornets. It seems like Simmons' presence will only ruin the team's harmony and on-court chemistry.

Joel Embiid and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers crew are better off going into the season without Ben Simmons. Alternatively, they could face the grueling schedule together with whoever the front office can get in return for the disgruntled All-NBA Defensive Team member.

