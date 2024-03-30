"He's a bust": NBA fans react to Scoot Henderson notching up unwanted NBA record

Scoot Henderson broke an unwanted NBA record in the Portland Trail Blazers' 142-82 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night. Henderson had a -58 +/- rating for the game, which was the lowest in NBA history. NBA fans reacted to the rookie's historic night, with some calling him a bust.

According to multiple sources, Henderson recorded the lowest +/- rating ever in the 60-point defeat to the Heat. He ended with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. An overall good stat line, but his -58 +/- rating broke the record held by Manny in 2011.

Henderson is also tied with Miles Bridges and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for the third-lowest +/- rating in NBA history, with -56. The third overall pick from this season's draft recorded it on Jan. 11 in the Blazers' 139-77 loss to the OKC Thunder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NBA fans reacted to Scoot Henderson's unwanted historic night. Henderson has been having a tough time in his first year in the NBA, failing to adjust to the game's speed, and a few injuries also slowed him down.

One fan wrote:

"He's a bust."

Expand Tweet

One fan commented:

"He's been the worst player in the league this year."

Expand Tweet

Another fan remarked about that time some NBA analysts had Scoot Henderson winning Rookie of the Year over Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren before the season started:

"Some talking heads swore he was going to win rookie of the year and they meant it."

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions on X for Scoot breaking an unwanted NBA record:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Scoot Henderson broke G-League" - Fans roast Trail Blazers' guard after NBA shuts down Ignite team after short 4-year run

Scoot Henderson's 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

Scoot Henderson has had a tough rookie campaign for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Scoot Henderson had some pretty big shoes to fill in his rookie season since the Portland Trail Blazers traded Damian Lillard before the start of the campaign. Henderson was the third overall pick in last year's draft, and many were hoping to see him challenge Victor Wembanyama for Rookie of the Year.

However, it has been a struggle for Henderson, who's averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He's shooting 38.0% from the field, 30.5% from beyond the arc and 82.1% from the free throw line.

Despite the hardships of being a rookie, Henderson has had some good performances as a rookie. But the moment he realized he really made it to the NBA was when he faced Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers.

"My first game against Russell Westbrook," Henderson said last month during the All-Star Weekend.

"Always growing up and watching Russell Westbrook highlights and stuff. He played me and they whooped us and I was like, 'Alright, I'm here now, so let's turn it up a notch."

Also Read: Bewildered NBA fans react to Victor Wembanyama and France's dream front court after Joel Embiid's aversion