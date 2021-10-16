"He's clearly ready to roll for the regular season" - Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry after his 41-point outing in preseason finale

Steve Kerr has said that Warriors star Stephen Curry is all set for the regular season. The three-time NBA champion put up a stunning 41-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers to help the Golden State Warriors close out their preseason campaign without a loss.

Kerr heaped praise on Curry's overall work ethic, and said that he had put in a lot of work in the offseason. With the Warriors looking a lot better as a team this year, Curry will hope to lead the team back into the NBA Finals.

Speaking about Curry's brilliant preseason campaign, Steve Kerr said:

"I mean he's been building up perfectly from before camp started, all of the training over the summer to now. You know, he obviously missed the game in LA the other night... that was part of the plan, he didn't need to play all 5 games."

"But for the last few days, he's got a lot of individual work in, and he's clearly ready to roll for the regular season; so he's in a great place. Guy's a machine; it's just amazing how he looks after himsel,f you know, physically, emotionally."

Curry played in four preseason games this season, and averaged 24.5 PPG at 50% shooting from the field. He will look to amp up the scoring, and help the Warriors develop into a wonderful team during the 2021-22 season.

Could Stephen Curry win the MVP honors this season?

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry had a spectacular season last year. To put his brilliance in numbers, he averaged 32.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 5.8 APG while shooting at 48.2% from the field.

He also had a wonderful three-point shooting campaign, scoring 337 times from beyond the arc at 42.1% efficiency. Many wanted Curry to be awarded with the MVP honors. However, the Warriors' failure to make it to the playoffs hampered his chances of winning his third MVP award.

This season, the Warriors have looked impeccable in the preseason. Players like Jordan Poole and Otto Porter. Jr have shown a lot of promise, and are expected to be a vital part of the team. With Curry playing at the top of his game in the preseason, the Warriors do look like a strong team in the West.

They are also awaiting the services of Klay Thompson, who is expected to be back soon after a long gap of two years. With Thompson coming in, the Warriors will be back to being the best three-point shooting team in the league.

Thompson also has excellent defensive abilities, and his off-the-ball movements are considered to be elite. His arrival should make things a lot easier for Curry, as it will enable him to play with a lot more freedom. However, if Curry wants to reclaim the MVP trophy,y he will have to lead the Warriors into the playoffs. For that to happen, it is important he stays healthy for the entirety of the season.

