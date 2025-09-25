"He's on the clock" - NBA insider puts Devin Booker on notice following Jalen Green’s bold statement ahead of Suns new season

Heading into the 2025-26 season, it's no secret that Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. While the team notably lost future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, they added several talented young players this summer.

Ad

The way Kendrick Perkins sees things, with Jalen Green on the Suns' roster, Booker needs to show that he still has what it takes to be the team's No. 1 option.

During Thursday's installment of NBA Today, Perkins weighed in following Green's comments about the Suns shocking the NBA this season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm looking at Devin Booker right now, and I'm saying he's on the clock, and when I say on the clock, it's time for Devin Booker to show the world that he belongs. When I say belong, belong in the company of an Anthony Edwards... SGA, can he be a guy that can be that No. 1 option of this Phoenix Suns franchise? I'm waiting to see it.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Yes, he went to the NBA Finals but he had CP3, he had Deandre Ayton, and now all of a sudden you've lost a lot of coaches... you've lost a lot of players."

As fans were quick to point out in response, Booker was the Suns' No. 1 option in 2021 when the team made the NBA Finals.

Devin Booker sends a clear message ahead of the 2025-26 season

After a disappointing 2024-25 season that saw the Phoenix Suns struggle despite what was, on paper, an impressive big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Ad

Given the fact that the team traded away future assets to acquire Durant and Beal, some wondered whether the Suns' front office would trade Booker. Instead, Suns owner Mat Ishbia made it clear that he wants Booker to stay on the team, and the four-time All-Star intends to remain in Phoenix.

While speaking to members of the press during his media day appearance this week, Booker made it clear that he has unfinished business in The Valley:

Ad

"From being at the bottom and almost getting the job done, I have unfinished business here and I know how much it would mean to this city and this organization (to win a championship)."

While Kendrick Perkins and plenty of others remain skeptical about the Suns' chances of competing in a stacked Western Conference, Phoenix is eager to shock the world when the 2025-26 season tips off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More