"He's in conversation with Michael Jordan" - Brandon Miller fears catching 'rookie moments' against LeBron James

As the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Brandon Miller is very excited to come to the league and compete with the best. Among the players that he would love to face is LeBron James and it thrills him to experience how one of the best to do it performs on the court as an opponent.

The Charlotte Hornets are going to face the Los Angeles Lakers on December 28 and this date has been marked on Miller's calendar the moment the NBA released its full schedule.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout would like to measure himself up among the all-time greats.

"Just because he is LeBron. He's one of the GOATs. I know he is mostly in the conversation with, you know, [Michael] Jordan... all the guys, so you know, being out there with him on the court," said Miller in a podcast with Toronto Raptors' Gradey Dick.

In 22 games into his rookie season, Brandon Miller has been averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He admits that there is more to learn in the league and hopes he won't get embarrassed by LeBron James when they meet on the basketball court.

"Hopefully, I don't have my rookie moments against him. It's definitely going on every social media. We're just going to go out there and make it hard for him," Miller added.

Brandon Miller is in awe of LeBron James' longevity and physicality at 38 years old

The Charlotte Hornets face LeBron James a day before his 39th birthday and Brandon Miller expects the four-time NBA champion to go hard on them. The rookie will be preparing for the physicality that James brings to the court and hopes to minimize the times he will get him to the free-throw line.

"Physical. Every time he get it, he's drivin'. Using his body, getting all kinds of bumps, and-one's," said Miller. "He's on the line, then that's definitely a 40-point game."

Just in his first year, Miller knows that anyone is lucky to have a 10-year career in the NBA and just can imagine how LeBron James takes care of himself to stay in top shape after 20 years of playing professional basketball.

"I wanna have a career in the league, ten years plus," said Miller. "But Bron's age, that's hard on the body. I don't know how he do it."

The Lakers and Hornets face twice this season. After the team's first encounter on December 28, the Hornets will have their turn to host the Lakers on February 7, 2024.