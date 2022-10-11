"He's damn near the best player out there every single possession" - Kelly Olynyk praises John Stockton, says Utah Jazz legend still has it when it comes to pickup basketball

Kelly Olynyk praised Utah Jazz legend John Stockton for his basketball skills at 60 years old. Olynyk revealed that Stockton still has it when it comes to pickup basketball. The Hall of Fame guard regularly arranges weekend games for former Gonzaga players in his hometown.

At a recent news conference, Olynyk was asked about his experience playing in Stockton's pickup games. He shared that the rules for the games are old school, with Stockton dominating everyone even though he's 60. The new Jazz big man was in awe of Stockton's legendary strength and midrange game.

"He's damn near the best player out there every single possession," Olynyk said. "He'll play every Sunday. When you go and play with him, he's one of those guys that he doesn’t miss mid-range jumpers. When he plays, he plays all by ones. Threes are one, twos are one, layups are one, he's old-school."

"He's one of those guys where you know when he's gonna pass, but he's still going to make the play. ... He's so good with the ball, so good with his eyes and he's so strong. So strong setting screens on the ball, can't bump him off the ball. But he's a competitor, he loves to play."

Kelly Olynyk was acquired by the Utah Jazz from the Detroit Pistons this summer. Olynyk is entering his 10th season in the league and playing for his fifth franchise. He was selected 13th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2013 and was traded to the Boston Celtics on draft night. He spent four years with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, including one red-shirt season.

Meanwhile, John Stockton is one of the greatest players in Jazz history. Stockton was the 16th overall pick out of Gonzaga in the legendary 1984 draft class. He spent his entire career with the Jazz. He's been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame twice.

John Stockton's pickup games in Spokane

David and John Stockton

John Stockton was born and raised in Spokane, Washington. Stockton went to Gonzaga University and became one of the greatest players in the school's history. After a 19-year career in the NBA, he retired and opened The Warehouse Athletic Facility in his hometown.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Stockton holds invite-only pickup games for past and current Gonzaga players called Sunday Ball. Games have old-school rules, like one point per shot and losers out. They usually play on Sundays and get intense at times.

People are also not allowed to watch the games, and anyone can suggest a player to invite. However, only Stockton has the power to invite a player. Graduates of Eastern Washington and Whitworth can also be invited. Some former NBA players who participated in Stockton's pickup games include Adam Morrison, Kelly Olynyk, Robert Sacre and Dan Dickau.

