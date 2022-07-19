"He's been a declining player still averaging 20-10 since he left Houston" - Jalen Rose claims the 2022-23 NBA season will be the last window for 10x All-Star to win a championship

James Harden is preparing for his 14th NBA season. Over the years, he has become one of the most prolific scorers in the game. Harden has won several awards but is still searching for his first championship.

When Harden joined the Brooklyn Nets, he hoped to win a title with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, the "Big 3" failed, and the Nets traded Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. His first season with the team did not live up to expectations.

Despite that, the former NBA MVP plans to finish it with Philly. He recently decided to take a pay cut on his salary to help Philadelphia improve its roster. Jalen Rose spoke on "Jalen & Jacoby" about what drove Harden's decision. Rose said:

"Well, he's invested in himself, right? Like this is his final chance at this point of his career, based on everything he's accomplished, a future Hall of Famer, Top 75, been a MVP of the league, but he's been a declining player still averaging 20-10 since he left Houston and that's an absolute fact and look no further than this year's playoffs.

"It's almost like when Embiid wasn't out there, even though they had Harden, it was like they didnt have a chance and so now all of a sudden on paper people can call it a pay cut, but really he was hoping to get a big deal, so since he ain't getting a big deal, he's basically taking a hair cut."

James Harden has been playing with hamstring issues for a while. Rose sees that Harden is preparing for the upcoming season, though. Further speaking about the ten-time All-Star, Jalen Rose said:

"He's doing all of the right things staying in the incubation of the team this offseason that now hopefully leads you into a landing, I mean a runway to have a great season, a long playoff run, now y'all re-vist this the next year and you're like,"Alright now its time to do my four-year deal," but otherwise it's not gonna happen, they still gotta win."

Can James Harden lead the Philadelphia 76ers to an NBA championship next season?

James Harden during the Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers 2022 NBA Playoffs

James Harden is one of the NBA's top players. His ability to attract defenders and make tough shots makes him unique. Harden is also a sensational play-maker. He flourished in that role while in Brooklyn.

Harden will play alongside Joel Embiid, one of the best centers in the league. The two did not have a great first year together, but things are expected to improve next season.

The franchise added PJ Tucker to the roster to add to their strengths. Tucker has been a critical piece in championship contending teams. He will improve Philly's defense.

