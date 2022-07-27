“He’s done what he’s set out to do, and that’s to secure his family for the rest of their lives, and their kids' lives” - Shannon Sharpe believes 6x All-Star wouldn’t lose any sleep if he doesn’t win a title

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard seems to be happy right where he is, and analyst Shannon Sharpe sees no problem with that. Lillard has found himself at the center of trade speculation over the last couple of years.

Lillard has been loyal to the organization, spending his entire 10-year career with the franchise. With the Trail Blazers rebuilding, some wondered if that could mean the end of Lillard's time with the team. Instead, Portland recently rewarded Lillard with a hefty extension through 2026-27, securring his immediate future.

Although Portland doesn't expect to contend for a championship any time soon, it's clear that Lillard is comfortable being with the team that drafted him. On "Undisputed," Sharpe said he believes that if Lillard never wins a championship in Portland, he will not have any regrets and that loyalty is more important.

“Lillard says being loyal to the soil is more important to him than chasing a championship," Sharpe said. "If he doesn't win a title, I don't think Dame will have any regrets. ... He’s done what he’s set out to do, and that’s to secure his family for the rest of their lives, and their kids' lives."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Lillard says being loyal to the soil is more important to him than chasing a championship. If he doesn't win a title, I don't think Dame will have any regrets." @ShannonSharpe on Damian Lillard's loyalty to the Trailblazers"Lillard says being loyal to the soil is more important to him than chasing a championship. If he doesn't win a title, I don't think Dame will have any regrets." .@ShannonSharpe on Damian Lillard's loyalty to the Trailblazers"Lillard says being loyal to the soil is more important to him than chasing a championship. If he doesn't win a title, I don't think Dame will have any regrets." https://t.co/tUgB7CJT0N

Shannon Sharpe comments on Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard

Shannon Sharpe comments on Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

NBA fans have been watching to see if Damian Lillard would eventually move on from the Trail Blazers. It's become a common theme around the league, with superstars trying to navigate themselves to create the best opportunities at chasing titles.

Lillard has clearly valued loyalty more, as he's remained adamant that his desire is to stay in Portland for the foreseeable future. After considering wanting a trade years ago, Lillard has reversed his thinking and re-signed with the team for the foreseeable future.

One of the game's top point guards, Lillard and the Trail Blazers will be looking to make a statement in the upcoming season after an impressive offseason.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I believe Damian Lillard is completely contempt being a very big fish in a small pond. I can't begin to criticize him for staying put and milking this NBA system for all it's worth." @RealSkipBayless on JR Smith asking Dame why he's okay "rotting in Portland""I believe Damian Lillard is completely contempt being a very big fish in a small pond. I can't begin to criticize him for staying put and milking this NBA system for all it's worth." .@RealSkipBayless on JR Smith asking Dame why he's okay "rotting in Portland" "I believe Damian Lillard is completely contempt being a very big fish in a small pond. I can't begin to criticize him for staying put and milking this NBA system for all it's worth." https://t.co/DTGpq2DF83

The 32-year-old has been a dominant force. The 2012-13 Rookie of the Year is a six-time All-Star and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

In 29 games last year, Lillard averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 40.2%. He's a star who is expected to have a big year for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far