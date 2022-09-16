"He’s done more I think than maybe any star player’s ever done to take that much less money" - Philadelphia 76ers' Daryl Morey is all praise for 10x All-Star on the roster after his massive pay cut

Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey heaped praise on superstar James Harden and his commitment to winning.
Harden made a rather shocking move earlier in the offseason. By agreeing to take a pay cut on his new contract, Harden gave the 76ers a lot of flexibility to improve their roster.
By turning down the $47.3 million he would have earned on his player option for the season, Harden signed a two-year deal which saw him take a $15 million pay cut. This gave the Philadelphia 76ers the opportunity to pursue P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr.
The ripples from Harden's move continued to benefit the 76ers. With more room to sign veterans, the franchise also managed to rope in Montrezl Harrell on a two-year deal.
After adding some valuable pieces to their roster, Daryl Morey gave his props to Harden. In an interview with NBC Sports' John Clark, Morey said:
"He’s done more I think than maybe any star player’s ever done to take that much less money. We just got Montrezl Harrell. We couldn’t have done that without him taking less money & constantly talking to Trez saying, 'Hey, let's rekindle the magic we had in the past.'"
Having signed the former Sixth Man of the Year, the Philadelphia 76ers have significantly bolstered their frontcourt rotation. With Harrell on the team, the roster looks reminiscent of the Houston Rockets of old.
However, with the presence of superstar center Joel Embiid, the 76ers have significantly more ammunition this season.
James Harden can flourish with the Philadelphia 76ers next season
James Harden didn't have the best start to his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers. After a few promising games in the regular season, his performances dipped come playoff time.
Struggling with lingering injuries, Harden couldn't be the best version of himself in his first season for Philly. However, having signed a two-year extension with the team, the superstar has the ideal platform to thrive and flourish.
Given the additions the 76ers have made, Harden could be in a position to play at a high level. With chemistry also being a factor, the connection between Harden and his former Rockets teammates will go a long way in dictating their offense.
A trio of Harden, Embiid and Maxey could be deadly and Philly will definitely be a team to watch out for this season.