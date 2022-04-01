“He’s a double-double waiting to happen” - Seth Greenberg believes Armando Bacot is the most crucial player for UNC in their Final 4 matchup vs Duke

Armando Bacot and the North Carolina Tar Heels continue to impress with their play throughout the NCAA tournament. The Tar Heels have been one of the most pleasant surprises of March Madness, as they've looked like a completely different team compared to the majority of the 2021-22 NCAA season. After falling to 18-8 during the regular season, the Tar Heels went on to win six of their last seven games and have carried that momentum into the tournament.

The Tar Heels have been oozing with confidence, and it's carried them all the way to an appearance in the Final Four. After impressive victories over teams such as the Marquette Golden Eagles, Baylor Bears and UCLA Bruins, the Tar Heels will now be getting ready to face their rivals in the Duke Blue Devils next.

The odds will be stacked against the Tar Heels, as Duke has the ability to be one of the most dangerous remaining teams in the tournament. Speaking on ESPN today, college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg said that junior big man Armando Bacot is going to be the most important players for the Tar Heels if they are to pull off an upset victory.

“He’s a double-double waiting to happen.” - Seth Greenberg

Armando Bacot and North Carolina Tar Heels prepare for showdown against Duke Blue Devils

North Carolina and Armando Bacot prepare for Final Four game against Duke

North Carolina Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot has continued to be one of the most underrated players in the country throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season. After a solid year of production for the Tar Heels, Bacot has started to take his game to another level during March Madness. In his last four games of tournament play, Bacot has gone on to post averages of 16.5 points, 15.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Tar Heels are going to be as motivated as ever to send their rivals home, as they remain just one win away from a spot in the national championship. If North Carolina is going to have a chance to defeat Duke, they are going to need Bacot to continue to play at his most recent level. It won't be easy for the 6'10", 240-pound big man. Bacot will go toe-to-toe against Duke sophomore center Mark Williams, who has continued to buzz with his impressive play for the Blue Devils as of late.

Edited by Windy Goodloe