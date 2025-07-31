"He's dropping a trailer for NBA's next blockbuster plot twist!" - Fans go wild as LeBron James drops cryptic post from Clippers facility

LA Lakers star LeBron James is gearing up for his 23rd NBA season. On Thursday, the four-time NBA champion shared a peek into his offseason workout. However, fans reacted to the post as James trained in an LA Clippers facility.In the Instagram post's first photo, the 40-year-old superstar was putting in the work in front of the Clippers logo. Other pictures also showed the Clippers' colors in the facility, and their logo on the court.&quot;Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!! 👑. We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh,&quot; James wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans on X speculated that James may be hinting at something.Sharoon Babu @sharoonbabuLINKLeBron posting that logo like he’s dropping a trailer for the NBA’s next blockbuster plot twistAPHoops @APH00PSLINK“Nothing LeBron does is ever by accident.”- Maverick Carter 👀Dashy2™️🦥 @DashytwoLINKHe’d make their team youngerOthers also commented on James' post on Instagram.&quot;Bron I just pulled my 4 year old out of daycare to show him this post. He needs to see how Goats operate!!&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Why we in the Clippers' gym gangy,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;LEBRON JAMES IS THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME.... All the time!!&quot; a fan said.Comments on LeBron James' Instagram post (Credits: IG/@kingjames)The Lakers use the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo as their training facility. On Thursday, James seemed to be practicing at the Clippers' old practice facility at Honey Training Center in Playa Vista.Since last season, the Clippers have been practicing at a new and state-of-the-art training center inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.Luka Doncic wants LeBron James to retire in LALuka Doncic said he wants LeBron James to retire with the LA Lakers. In an article by Dallas Hoops Journal's Ashish Mathur on Tuesday, a league source said that Doncic wishes that James would re-sign with the team in 2026.Earlier this offseason, James opted into his $52.6 million player option next season. The 21-time NBA All-Star is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026.The Lakers were 15-8 in games Doncic and James both played. LA finished last season as the Western Conference's No. 3 seed. Lakers fans are eager to witness a full season with Doncic and James.Despite being the NBA's oldest active player, LeBron James still plays at a high level. In 70 games in 2024-25, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals on 51.3% shooting (37.6% from 3-point range).