“He’s due for his big game.… I’m looking forward to seeing him write another chapter in his history book” - Joy Taylor believes Game 6 will be Jayson Tatum’s night

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have been impressive throughout the playoffs this year. After struggling to find their groove during the regular season, the Celtics went on an impressive run, cementing themselves as a top defensive team.

Boston carried that momentum over to the playoffs, taking down a number of contenders on their way to the NBA Finals. After taking a 2-1 lead in the finals against the Golden State Warriors, Tatum and the Celtics find themselves down 3-2. They will be attempting to stay alive in a crucial Game 6.

It hasn't been an impressive series for Tatum, who has struggled with his efficiency against the Warriors.

Speaking today on the "Herd with Colin Cowherd," analyst Joy Taylor said she believes that Tatum will respond and deliver for the Celtics. She cited that he's produced at a high level in elimination games before. Taylor said:

"He's due for his big game. ... I'm looking forward to seeing him write another chapter in his history book."

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics look to force a Game 7

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum during the 2022 NBA Finals - Game 5

All eyes will be on Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals. While the Celtics were favored over the Golden State Warriors heading into the finals, the team has struggled in recent games.

After another missed opportunity in Game 5, the Celtics will now head home with the hope of defending their home-court. In doing so, they would force a Game 7 back in San Francisco.

Tatum will need to deliver and carry the Celtics to a tough win against a red-hot Warriors team. It hasn't been easy for Tatum, as he's continued to have problems with turnovers throughout the recent games against Golden State.

Tatum has become a rising star in the NBA, and fans will be watching to see if he can step up and deliver. The young forward has been brilliant in previous rounds, including a stellar Game 6 performance on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.

So far in the NBA Finals, Tatum has averaged 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He's shot 37.3% overall and 47.5% from 3-point range.

