"He's emerged as one of college basketball's best and most intriguing players" - NBA analyst praises NCAA starlet, discussing comparisons with Kevin Garnett

Auburn Tigers freshman Jabari Smith Jr. has been the hottest name in college basketball lately. The talented forward has even started to get some Kevin Garnett comparisons in the basketball world.

Both Smith and the Tigers have been firing on all cylinders lately, and the team was just announced as the number one team in the country for the first time in the history of the program. The Auburn Tigers have been impressive on both sides of the ball this year, as they've become a legit candidate to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

The driving force behind Auburn's surge up the rankings has been none other than freshman forward Jabari Smith Jr.

After coming into the year as a potential Top 10 candidate in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, Jabari Smith Jr. has taken the basketball world by storm and has become a favorite to be selected somewhere in the Top 3.

In a recent article by Brian Hamilton of The Athletic, the buzz surrounding Auburn Tigers' freshman Jabari Smith Jr. continues to get louder with each week. Hamilton went on to praise the 6'10" freshman, calling him one of college basketball's "most intriguing players.

"He’s emerged as one of college basketball’s best and most intriguing players"

Jabari Smith Jr. getting Kevin Garnett comparisons

Auburn Tigers freshman Jabari Smith Jr. continues to impress

Brian Hamilton of The Athletic continues to go into detail throughout his article about just how much of a marvel the 18-year-old forward has been in the basketball world this year.

After being ranked sixth in ESPN's high school basketball rankings, the hope was that Smith could come into Auburn and give the Tigers an intriguing forward with the ability to stretch the floor. But Smith has become one of the most fascinating players in college basketball from the start, as he's stood out with his versatility on both sides of the ball and has the Auburn Tigers looking like a potential championship contender.

What's most fascinating about Smith is his fluidity on the court. Although he's listed at 6'10" 220 pounds, the 18-year-old has the quickness of a wing and glides around the floor with relative ease.

When Brian Hamilton spoke to a number of previous coaches, there was a name that kept coming up when it came to comparisons. That player was former NBA legend Kevin Garnett, who has a similar build and playing style to Smith.

“I just see a lot of K.G. in him. Everybody says Kevin Durant. I don’t see that. I see more like K.G., Chris Bosh. I think if he could develop a really good, back-to-the-basket baby hook, man, it’d take him to another level.”

While the Kevin Garnett comparison will open plenty of eyes, both Smith and Garnett are known for being players who could impact the game with their versatility on both sides of the floor.

Kevin Garnett was a slender-built teenager who was originally drafted straight out of high school. There were plenty of questions about whether he was strong enough to hold up against bigger players at the NBA level, but Garnett stood out with his quickness and ability to impact the game in a variety of ways.

Garnett was also known for his ability to play the game with contagious energy and passion. A similar analysis could be said for Jabari Smith, as he's stood out this year for his competitive nature and passion.

Smith continues to be a dangerous threat for the Tigers this year, as he's shown the ability to score from multiple levels at an efficient rate. If he continues to produce at this type of level on a consistent basis, there's a chance that he will hear his name called first on the night of the 2022 NBA Draft.

