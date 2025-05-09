"He's an enforcer": NFL Legend and Shannon Sharpe make their feelings known about Draymond Green 'angry black man' outcry

Throughout his career, Draymond Green has been known to play a specific brand of basketball. As the postseason rages on, two former NFL stars chimed in with their thoughts on the veteran forward's recent comments.

In an era that is known for being less physical, Green is an outlier. He plays with an aggressive, in-your-face style that is more reminiscent of past generations. Because of his track record on the court, Green has built up a reputation for being a dirty player.

On their Nightcap podcast Thursday night, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco dove into Draymond Green's remarks about being portrayed as an "angry black man." The latter doesn't view him as an angry player, but feels he prides himself on being an enforcer for the Golden State Warriors. The ESPN host later agreed when it comes to Green's style on the court.

"He's not an agry black man," Ochocinco said. "He can be a little passionate about the game of basketball when he does play. He kind of hurt some people some times, elbows, knees and kicks or whatnot, but he's an enforcer." (1:38:10)

"I don't look at him as that," Sharpe replied. "Sometimes do I think his play go over the line yes, but I don't think he's angry."

Draymond Green goes on fiery rant after Warriors Game 2 loss vs. Timberwolves

Because of how he is percieved across the league, Draymond Green is a constant threat to received technical and or flagrant fouls from officials. After receiving another one on Thursday night, the former All-Star sounded off to the media.

Early in the second quarter, Green was hit with his fifth technical foul of the postseason. This came after he hit Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the face with an elbow while guarding him. Green did not like the call, and the let the refs know it after the play. Despite another heated exchange, he didn't find himself ejected from the game.

Following the Warriors' 117-93 loss in Game 2, Draymond Green reflected on being hit with another tech in these playoffs. He proceeded to go on a fiery rant about how he is percieved across the league.

"I'm not an angry black man," Green said. "I'm a very successful, educated black man with a great family. And I'm great at basketball, I'm great at what I do. The agenda to keep trying to make me look like an angry black man is crazy."

Green has to be extremely careful moving forward now, as he will face a one-game suspension if he reaches seven technical fouls.

