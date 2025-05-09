"He's an enforcer": NFL Legend and Shannon Sharpe make their feelings known about Draymond Green 'angry black man' outcry

  • home icon
By Kevin McCormick
Modified May 09, 2025 14:37 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
NFL Legend and Shannon Sharpe make their feelings known about Draymond Green (Source: Imagn)

Throughout his career, Draymond Green has been known to play a specific brand of basketball. As the postseason rages on, two former NFL stars chimed in with their thoughts on the veteran forward's recent comments.

In an era that is known for being less physical, Green is an outlier. He plays with an aggressive, in-your-face style that is more reminiscent of past generations. Because of his track record on the court, Green has built up a reputation for being a dirty player.

On their Nightcap podcast Thursday night, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco dove into Draymond Green's remarks about being portrayed as an "angry black man." The latter doesn't view him as an angry player, but feels he prides himself on being an enforcer for the Golden State Warriors. The ESPN host later agreed when it comes to Green's style on the court.

"He's not an agry black man," Ochocinco said. "He can be a little passionate about the game of basketball when he does play. He kind of hurt some people some times, elbows, knees and kicks or whatnot, but he's an enforcer." (1:38:10)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I don't look at him as that," Sharpe replied. "Sometimes do I think his play go over the line yes, but I don't think he's angry."
Draymond Green goes on fiery rant after Warriors Game 2 loss vs. Timberwolves

Because of how he is percieved across the league, Draymond Green is a constant threat to received technical and or flagrant fouls from officials. After receiving another one on Thursday night, the former All-Star sounded off to the media.

Early in the second quarter, Green was hit with his fifth technical foul of the postseason. This came after he hit Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the face with an elbow while guarding him. Green did not like the call, and the let the refs know it after the play. Despite another heated exchange, he didn't find himself ejected from the game.

Following the Warriors' 117-93 loss in Game 2, Draymond Green reflected on being hit with another tech in these playoffs. He proceeded to go on a fiery rant about how he is percieved across the league.

"I'm not an angry black man," Green said. "I'm a very successful, educated black man with a great family. And I'm great at basketball, I'm great at what I do. The agenda to keep trying to make me look like an angry black man is crazy."
Green has to be extremely careful moving forward now, as he will face a one-game suspension if he reaches seven technical fouls.

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

