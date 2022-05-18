"He's the engine of the Lamborghini if you can say... he a stud, he a dog" - Patrick Beverley opens up on what 2x NBA All-Defensive selection means to Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics' and the NBA's defensive player of the year, Marcus Smart, has been ruled questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2022 playoffs.

However, Patrick Beverley doesn't believe that he will be a no-show on Wednesday. On being asked what Smart means to the Celtics, Beverley stated:

"Everything, everything. I believe he's one of the keys, he's the engine of the Lamborghini if you can say, he gets them going, the team takes up his make-up when he plays. When he doesn't play, the team probably takes up Jaylen Brown's or Jayson Tatum's make-up.

"Two different make-ups but you know he a stud, he a dog. I don't expect him to sit out. This is a moment he's been preparing his whole life for, shut the doubters out. ... I can't wait to see him play."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Marcus Smart underwent an MRI for a mid-foot sprain. Smart missed Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Bucks. He has averaged 15.0 points and 6.2 assists per game in the playoffs this year.

Preview: The Boston Celtics vs. the Miami Heat, Game 1of the Eastern Conference finals

Two defensively elite teams, both the Celtics and the Heat go into the Eastern Conference finals as legitimate contenders to win the NBA championship.

After what can only be termed a breeze in the first-round, the Boston Celtics fought for seven games against the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks. They took a convincing Game 7 win at home to secure their spot in the conference finals.

As for the Miami Heat, who put an end to the Philadelphia 76ers' season in six games, the road to the conference finals has been somewhat easier than the Celtics', but by no means does that put the Celtics at an advantage.

In fact, the brand of basketball that the Boston Celtics play often puts them at a disadvantage as it relates to sustainability.

With Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart's health in question, the Boston Celtics will, in all likelihood, maintain their small-ball lineup. However, unlike the Bucks, who constantly gave up threes as they went into drop-coverage, the Heat might not give them a steady diet of open three-point shots.

A controlled scoring effort from the Miami Heat against the best defense in the playoffs will make for some of the best basketball we have seen in the playoffs so far.

