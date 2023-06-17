“He's not even the best power forward for Timberwolves” – Gilbert Arenas fires shots at 'delusional' Karl-Anthony Towns

Gilbert Arenas was not a fan of Karl-Anthony Towns' recent comments regarding how one day, he will be looked upon as changing the game. In a June 16 episode of 'Gil's Arena,' the former All-Star guard made his feelings on Towns abundantly clear.

"Is he better than K Love? How many All-Stars does he have before he went to Cleveland? So Kevin Love, five-time All-Star but three in Minnesota, two-time All-NBA," Arenas said. "So, he can't say he's better than K-Love.

"Wait a minute. He's not even the best power forward for Timberwolves. KG, Kevin Love than him. I hope wasn't this delusional when I played. I'm pretty sure I was too."

Since being drafted with the first overall pick in 2015, Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled to bring any tangible success to the Minnesota Timberwolves. As such, you could argue that Gilbert Arenas' comments were both fair and factual. After all, Towns has a long way to go if he wishes to usurp Kevin Garnett as the Timberwolves' greatest forward of All-Time.

Nevertheless, Towns is certainly a modern-day big man who can score across all three levels, placing him among some of the elite bigs in the NBA. Unfortunately, the Minnesota Timberwolves may not be where Towns gets his best chance of becoming a generational big man, as Anthony Edwards is now their featured player.

However, Gilbert Arenas has played with some of the best players in NBA history, so he certainly understands what it means to be a historical-level talent - something that Towns will need to continue working toward.

What did Karl-Anthony Towns originally say?

During a recent episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, Karl-Anthony Towns made the bold claim that at the end of his career, people will remember him for having changed the game.

"When my time's up and I retire," Towns said. "There's gonna be people who are going to say that I changed the game."

In his eight-year NBA career, Towns has led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the playoffs on three occasions. However, the Western Conference team hasn't made it past the first round, losing two series in five games and one in six.

Gilbert Arenas once claimed he was better than Stephen Curry aged 25

During an April 17 appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Gilbert Arenas made the bold claim that his 25-year-old self was better than Stephen Curry at 25.

"If you stop me at 25, Steph aint f***** with me," Arenas said. "You have to stop him at 25. There's no three championships. He's only a two-time All-Star."

Gilbert Arenas' age 25 season came in 2006-2007, the final time he made an All-Star appearance. Following that, Arenas was riddled with injuries and struggled to consistently see the court for the remainder of his career.

However, there was a one-year reprieve in 2010-11, when Arenas played in 70 regular-season games, which was split between 21 for the Washington Wizards and 49 for the Orlando Magic.

Following that season, Gilbert Arenas played in 17 games for the Memphis Grizzlies before spending one year in the Chinese Basketball Association, after which he called time on his career and retired.

