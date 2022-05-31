"He's more explosive, he's more athletic, JT is a little stiff, a little robotic" - Skip Bayless picks Boston Celtics' former All-Star as the "scarier" player over Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way for the Boston Celtics to get past the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," sports media personality Skip Bayless said how he prefers Jaylen Brown over Jayson Tatum. Brown's athleticism is a crucial factor as to why he chose Brown over Tatum. Bayless said:

"I'm going on my gut, I'm going on my instincts. I'm going on my eye test. When I'm rooting against the Celtics, as I was for those seven games, Jaylen Brown scares me more than Jayson Tatum. He's more explosive. He's more athletic. JT is a little stiff, a little robotic. He's got that two-piece jump shot."

Bayless also spoke about how Brown deserved the inaugural Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy just as much as Tatum:

"I don't hate the choice of him winning this award. He won it by default, because he did a little bit more statistically than Jaylen Brown, although Jaylen Brown shot 40% from three to JT's 35%. And Jaylen Brown did have a 40-point game in the seven, and JT didn't have a 40-point game."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "Jaylen Brown scares me more than Jayson Tatum does." — @RealSkipBayless "Jaylen Brown scares me more than Jayson Tatum does." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/vRHbTaom2f

How did the Boston Celtics overcome the Miami Heat?

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Game 7

The Boston Celtics overcame the Miami Heat in seven games to progress to the NBA Finals, where they will take on the Golden State Warriors. On Sunday, the Celtics snatched a 100-96 victory in Game 7 on the road in South Beach, which makes it even more remarkable.

The Celtics' suffocating defense continued to wreak havoc as they added Miami to their casualty list after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals. Led by Marcus Smart, their ability to switch on defense is of the utmost importance in the way they play.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Celtics are seeking to improve to 6-0 following a loss this postseason.



Boston has outscored teams by an average of 17.8 PPG after losses, the 4th-highest average in a single postseason in NBA history (min. 3 games). The Celtics are seeking to improve to 6-0 following a loss this postseason.Boston has outscored teams by an average of 17.8 PPG after losses, the 4th-highest average in a single postseason in NBA history (min. 3 games). https://t.co/XniEzQumTP

This, coupled with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum showing they can play winning basketball while co-existing, has given them the offensive push they need. One can take over the game when the other is not at his best.

Brown poured in 40 points in Game 3 as he averaged 24.1 points per game in the series. Tatum averaged 25.0 ppg while shooting 46.2%, including 35.3% from beyond the arc.

Giving credit where credit is due, coach Ime Udoka's tough, defensive-oriented schemes have gotten the Celtics to the NBA Finals. Early on in the season, there were rumors of unrest between the first-year coach and the players.

