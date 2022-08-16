"He's not f**king small like you think he is skinny" - American rapper offers his take on how well the Golden State Warriors play together

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the NBA's most dangerous teams in recent years. While many believe it's due to the Warriors' ability to shoot from the outside, the team has given opponents headaches with its versatility.

Rapper Lil Boosie, a passionate basketball fan, recently discussed why he thinks the Warriors play so well together on "VladTV."

Boosie praised superstar Steph Curry for not only his offensive ability but his defense as well. The most notable point brought up by Boosie was the way that the Warriors move the ball and constantly keep moving on offense.

"I watched them on the sideline," Boosie said. "It's not just the threes. They move without the ball. They never stop moving. It's like a f**king chain. It's not just they shooting threes. They never stop moving, and they setting two, three picks at a time, and a lot of them shots be wide open, man.

"Like, bro, Stephen Curry plays defense, that they don't give him. He's not f**king small like you think he is, skinny. He knows how to get the shot, bro. Like, dude, he's never stopped running, and that's what people don't understand. Like, it's not just they threes. It's how they move to get the ball."

Golden State Warriors look to defend their title in 2022-23

Golden State Warriors at the 2022 NBA Finals

While Golden State is known for how dangerous it is as an outside shooting team, its impact goes deeper. The Warriors have been a remarkable team in terms of their activity on both sides of the floor.

Their combination of movement and passing ability gives opposing teams headaches. It always helps to have superstars like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the roster. But Golden State's brilliance comes from a point of trust and activity, especially with players like Draymond Green as well.

After an impressive bounceback season in 2021-22, Golden State will try to defend its championship. With one of the league's deepest rosters, it's safe to say that the Warriors will continue to dazzle fans.

Golden State built its core through the draft. Curry, the NBA's all-time 3-point shooting king and two-time MVP, was picked seventh in 2009. Thompson, a five-time All-Star, was the No. 11 pick in 2011. And Green, a seven-time All-Defensive team selection, was drafted 35th in 2012.

