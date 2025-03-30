"He's f**king them up" - Gilbert Arenas hilariously credits Bronny James for shaking up G-League as Lakers rookie

In an effort to focus on his long-term development, Bronny James has spent a good portion of his rookie year in the G-League. As he continues to show strong flashes, one former All-Star took the time to praise the second-round pick.

Since being drafted, Bronny has had to face narratives that nepotism played a crucial part in him reaching the NBA. However, he's slowly starting to silence his critics. Over the past few months, the young guard has shown the potential of being a rotation player at the NBA level.

Through 11 games with the South Bay Lakers, Bronny James is averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. His impressive play led to Gilbert Arenas going on his podcast to praise the oldest son of LeBron James.

"They should name the G-League Bronny League because he's f****** them up," Arenas said. "He is really dominating."

Playing well in the G-League has paid dividends for Bronny, as he's looked like a far more confident player. He's also been able to carry this momentum to the NBA level, where his play has steadily improved. Earlier this month, Bronny notched a career-high 17 points in a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bronny James sets new career high in recent G-League outing

As the season slowly comes to a close, Bronny James is doing everything he can to end his rookie campaign on a good note. Not long after his career high in the NBA, he returned to the G-League and had another notable offensive outburst.

On Monday, the South Bay Lakers found themselves matched up against the Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors G-League affiliate). They managed to narrowly escape with a victory, in large part due to the play of Bronny.

The second-generation player put together his best outing of the year, notching a career-high 39 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. It was an efficient outing for the second-round pick, converting 14 of his 21 shot attempts. This performance marked the third time this season Bronny has broken the 30-point mark in the G-League.

Being a standout performer in the G-League is a massive step in the right direction for Bronny James in terms of his development. If he's ever going to be a rotation player for the Lakers, he needs to show he can shine at this level.

Bronny still has a ways to go in his growth as a player in the pros. That said, the Lakers should be more than pleased with how far he's come in just his first season.

