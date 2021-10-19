"He’s found balance in life, basketball and things outside of it" - Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson dealing with a 2-year rehab period

Golden State Warriors talisman Stephen Curry is excited about the return of his backcourt partner Klay Thompson this season. Thompson last played during the 2019 NBA Finals. Since then, he has endured multiple long-term injuries, which sidelined him for two consecutive seasons.

Speaking to Kerith Burke of NBC Sports, Curry spoke about Klay Thompson's much-awaited return. He talked about Thompson's hardships, and how he recovered from two surgeries while remaining positive throughout the process. Curry said:

"A lot of excitement for what's ahead. In terms of his journey over the last two plus years, the fact that he has been grinding all summer long. All this past year since the Achilles, to prepare his body and his mind for the difficult task of getting back as close to 100% as possible."

"That's a long time for anybody to worry about one thing and especially when the joy of actually playing the game is taken away. So I just love the fact that he found balance in life, basketball and all things outside of it to keep him energized and positive."

Klay Thompson was set to make his return during the 2020-21 NBA season from the ACL injury he suffered during the 2019 Finals. Unfortunately, he suffered an Achilles tear right before the start of the campaign, which ruled him out for another season.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steph is ready for his Splash Bro to return to the court 🔜Listen to a special Dubs Talk pod with @stephencurry30 and @kerithburke: bit.ly/3DVDeR4 Steph is ready for his Splash Bro to return to the court 🔜Listen to a special Dubs Talk pod with @stephencurry30 and @kerithburke: bit.ly/3DVDeR4 https://t.co/TEOCFX34Iv

In Thompson's absence, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors failed to reach the playoffs. They finished as the eighth seed, and failed to make it past the play-in tournament, losing to the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies in consecutive games.

Could Klay Thompson's return propel Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to a championship win this season?

Klay Thompson is expected to be back by Christmas Day or January, depending on how quickly he can recover. His return this season is one of the biggest reasons why the Warriors are regarded as favorites to win the Western Conference and possibly the NBA title.

Stephen Curry waged a lone battle for the team last campaign. But this year, the Golden State Warriors have tried to construct a solid roster around him. They added veterans Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica in free agency. The Warriors also added promising prospects Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody through the 2021 NBA draft.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay discusses the heartbreak from his two injuries, but refuses to back down 😤💪Dubs Talk pod featuring Klay Thompson: bit.ly/2YEp7jW Klay discusses the heartbreak from his two injuries, but refuses to back down 😤💪Dubs Talk pod featuring Klay Thompson: bit.ly/2YEp7jW https://t.co/oRF72A1qwg

The Warriors now have a great blend of youth and experience on their roster. Although Klay Thompson will not be returning at the start of the season, the Warriors will fancy their chances of positive results, with Stephen Curry leading the way.

When Thompson returns, it would only elevate the Warriors' performances. But a championship win seems like a difficult proposition even with Thompson. That's because there is uncertainty about his fitness and how close he can perform to his full potential after a lengthy hiatus.

Nevertheless, the NBA can be an unpredictable league. If everything goes according to plan for Curry and the Golden State Warriors, they have the potential to be an unstoppable force.

