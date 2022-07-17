"He's a galaxy, he's a planet, he's a solar system; Everything revolves around him" - C.J. McCollum reflects on the difficulty of guarding Steph Curry

Steph Curry is one of the most difficult to guard players in the NBA. This difficulty is due to his incredible shooting range and off-ball movement.

The New Orleans Pelicans' CJ McCollum recently attested to Curry's skill. The shooting guard has had countless encounters with Curry during his time with the Portland Trail Blazers. In an interview, he said:

"It's very tough. You have to throw different bodies at him; this isn't a guy you can just guard with one person. He's a galaxy, he's a planet, he's a solar system. Everything revolves around him."

McCollum and Damian Lillard have had some of the most devastating losses of their careers against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. They routinely faced off in the Western Conference playoffs.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… Just how hard is it to guard Steph Curry? CJ McCollum explains Just how hard is it to guard Steph Curry? CJ McCollum explainsnbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

How hard is it to defend Steph Curry?

The Splash Bros in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Steph Curry has wreaked havoc since the Warriors drafted him with the seventh overall pick in 2009. His range and quick release have opposing teams struggling to defend him.

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers recognized Curry's uniqueness. He assembled a team around him, ultimately creating a dynasty that would go on to win four championships in eight years.

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk Stephen Curry in the 2022 Western Conference Finals:



28.0 PTS

8.3 REB

6.7 AST

49.1% FG

48.3% 3PT

3-0 record



The greatest player in the world. Stephen Curry in the 2022 Western Conference Finals:28.0 PTS8.3 REB6.7 AST49.1% FG48.3% 3PT3-0 recordThe greatest player in the world.

His ability to score in multiple ways from multiple positions makes Curry unique. Teams have to guard Curry the second he crosses half-court.

Curry can create his own shot or score off the catch and shoot, draining buckets with incredible precision. These skills, coupled with his off-the-ball movement, make him an extremely hard man to guard.

If Curry attracts double teams, he has the awareness to find the open man. When the Warriors added sharpshooter Klay Thompson to this team, they became even harder to defend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far